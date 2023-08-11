MASSENA — The New York Power Authority wrapped up a week of environmental justice activities on Friday with a Community Day at the Massena Housing Authority.
Families enjoyed a variety of activities, from face painting and inflatables, to a dunk tank and free barbecue as part of the fourth annual event held by the Power Authority at the Housing Authority. They also enjoyed NYPA’s Energy Xplorer mobile classroom, an energy bike, lawn fishing by the Nicandri Nature Center, and reptile and clown shows.
The day was organized by NYPA’s Environmental Justice team, which provides energy-related enrichment programs to host communities near Power Authority facilities.
“We didn’t come during COVID, but now we’re back. Every year we try to come and we spend a whole week and end with family educational day,” said Kaela Mainsah, vice president of Environmental Justice.
It’s an effort that stretches around the state, wherever NYPA has a hydropower plant or generating sites, from Massena to Western New York to downstate, she said.
Earlier in the week, team members held science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) camps for students at Salmon River Center School in Fort Covington and also held sessions at the Nicandri Nature Center and the Police Activities League of Massena.
Alexandra DeRosa, a manager in NYPA’s Environmental Justice Department, said they worked for two days with the rising fourth- and fifth-graders at Salmon River Central School. Her department focuses on promoting the energy curriculum and paid internships, with those individuals working alongside NYPA engineers.
‘The focus was really exposing them to the different careers,” she said. “We talked about drones. All the kids are into those these days. We talked to them about how we use them for our right-of-ways, our transmission lines, with our dams. We tell them about the different careers that are really into electric vehicles, solar energy and wind energy. Then, we do hands-on activities.”
They were at the Nicandri Nature Center the following day, where participants had an opportunity to meet with engineers from the power dam. Police Activities of Massena members also had an opportunity to take part in activities later that day.
She said it’s an opportune time for students to learn about careers in the STEM field.
“A lot of the utility workforce is retiring in the next five, ten years. We need young people to be interested in this kind of stuff,” DeRosa said.
It’s also an opportunity to talk about wind and solar initiatives to show how the Power Authority is contributing to clean energy, Mainsah said.
In addition to the STEM activities for students, she said local employees also took on a new job this week — some of the painting in the Massena Housing Authority’s buildings.
On Friday, Matthew Caruso, an Environmental Justice manager, was manning the Energy Xplorer mobile van, one of the Power Authority’s mobile assets. The van was unveiled before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and sat in storage for two years before making its way around the state to events like the one in Massena.
“It’s our mobile learning exhibit. It teaches students how renewable energies work,” he said.
They offer two activities inside the van, including one dealing with solar installation in communities.
“It goes through a couple of different options to tell you the worst option, the best option, and then pretty much gives you kind of an in-depth perspective of what the different careers are in the utility field, especially NYPA,” Caruso said.
He said visitors get an idea of what a day looks like in the life of an engineer and sustainability data analyst.
“A lot of engineering disciplines are covered in this activity. Public relations is even covered. It kind of shows how it takes a team to do all of this work,” he said. “It’s really trying to spark an interest to hopefully show someone something new that they didn’t know.”
He said the van goes to events like family days and back to school events.
“It will roll up to the school and park right up front for kids that want to come by and learn about engineering,” Caruso said.
A “pop-up kind of countertop space” also allows visitors to do activities with iPads outside of the van. He said they can set up tables in front of an awning and work with them from that area.
“It was well-designed,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.