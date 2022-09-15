WATERTOWN — The former Rite Aid store on Arsenal Street will reopen this fall as an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
Months ago, work abruptly stopped on the auto parts store, leaving city officials to wonder what happened.
But a sign went up on the building earlier this week, some work on the exterior is getting done and a man who was hired there said Friday that he was told the store would open in November. Some electrical work also must be completed.
Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor, said the building permit is still good but some building inspections are still needed.
“It looks like it’s moving forward,” he said.
A change in ownership of the property caused a delay in the project proceeding. In August, the new owner, Dennis Wood, of Haskell, Oklahoma, said he hoped that the Missouri-based chain would still set up in the 11,000-square-foot space at South Massey and Arsenal streets.
Mr. Wood purchased the building under WTOL Arsenal LLC for $1,622,250 at a foreclosure auction in May. The building and 1.01 acres is assessed at $2,234,000.
The general contractor on the building had completed just about all of the interior and exterior work when workers packed up and left. The building has sat idle for months before a crew showed up to work on the building Tuesday.
When he purchased the building, Mr. Wood thought all the work was finished on it so that the store could open.
Rite Aid closed the store in June 2018, months after Walgreens purchased 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4 billion.
In other news on Arsenal Street, local real estate developer Jake Johnson and two partners purchased the Top of the Square plaza for $3.5 million from developer Brian H. Murray.
The property consists of space underneath the YMCA community center project and the building across from its parking lot that houses WWTI-TV, ABC50.
