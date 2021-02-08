O’Toole to lead Medicare sales at FitzGibbons

OSWEGO - The FitzGibbons Agency is expanding their product and service offerings to include Medicare sales. The sales and service of this new product line will be led by Maura J. O’Toole, licensed agent with FitzGibbons Agency.
O’Toole joined the FitzGibbons Agency in 2018 as a licensed property and casualty commercial lines service representative. Prior to her role at FitzGibbons Agency, O’Toole held a license in life, accident and health for over 20 years. As a newly accredited Medicare advisor, O’Toole will help customers understand their Medicare product choices and navigate them through the enrollment process. O’Toole holds the America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) certification and has access to all of the top insurance carriers.
“Maura loves building relationships with customers and will be there every step of the way with expert guidance. We are excited to offer this service and deliver solutions to our client base,” said agency owner, John FitzGibbons.
“With Maura’s background and expertise as an experienced group sales health insurance agent and individual marketplace advisor, she will be able to assist customers and guide them to the right Medicare option. It is a great alignment for our agency and we look forward to providing even more solutions to the communities we serve.”
O’Toole is based out of the agency’s Baldwinsville office. She holds a bachelor of science degree from LeMoyne College and resides in Liverpool. In her spare time, O’Toole enjoys spending time with family, including her dog, and is in the process of restoring a historic home that was built in 1850 in Oswego.
FitzGibbons Agency is an Independent Insurance Agency, founded in 1922 by George FitzGibbons. The agency is located at 44 E. Bridge St., in Oswego, with a second location in Baldwinsville. The agency provides both personal and business insurance products and represents Travelers, Hartford, Adirondack Insurance, Harleysville, Progressive and many other insurance carriers. They also offer employer-based programs for health benefits through carriers such as Excellus, UnitedHealthcare, MVP, Aetna, MetLife as well as Aflac and Colonial. For additional information call 315-342-5000 or visit them online at www.askfitz.com.
