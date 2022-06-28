OGDENSBURG — A bill the state legislature passed banning government agencies and authorities from using salt not mined in the United States could have severe implications for the Port of Ogdensburg.
St. Lawrence County legislators on Monday night passed their own bipartisan resolution opposing Albany’s “Buy American” salt bill that is awaiting the governor’s signature.
“We are pretty concerned about it. It would affect us a great deal at our port,” said Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, chair of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Board of Directors.
The OBPA operates the Port of Ogdensburg. He said about 75% of the port’s annual salt tonnage comes from Canada. In 2016, the port handled just shy of 80,000 tons of salt. The annual weight of salt that traverses the St. Lawrence Seaway is usually over a million tons.
“Sometimes different legislators think it’s a good idea to pass certain legislation. They don’t understand it might end up hurting some organizations in the United States … the ILA (International Longshoremen’s Association) and others at our port.”
The ILA is a labor union representing stevedores who work the Ogdensburg port.
“We’re looking at not only revenue we bring into the authority, but also wages for those who work at the port and the money they spend in the community,” Mr. Burns said. “It’s not just that dollar that comes in from a ship … it’s a multiplier effect. For an area like Northern New York, that can be quite large.”
The state’s bill comes at a time when the OBPA is dealing with sagging revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic on the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge has been well below pre-pandemic levels, but is slowly starting to rebound. Airport traffic has gone down as a result of the pandemic and SkyWest Airlines going from 12 flights per week to four. However, officials expect airport traffic to pick back up when Contour Airlines takes over in July and resumes 12 weekly flights.
“It makes it extremely difficult for us. We’re always financially strained on a lot of different things we do at the bridge and port authority,” Mr. Burns said. “The effect it would have on employees and the ILA? We’d use fewer.”
On Monday night, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators held a special full board meeting to vote on a resolution against the state’s bill with full bipartisan support. Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, recused herself from voting due to a conflict of interest. She is also a member of the OBPA Board of Directors.
Legislators who spoke prior to the vote said the state is making a mistake in banning governmental agencies from using Canadian salt.
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said the state bill would “measurably impact our many towns and villages across the north country that look to the Port of Ogdensburg as a place to obtain the highway salt they need to keep our roads safe during the winter months.”
“Traditionally,” he added, “New York state has exempted Canada from ‘Buy American’ provisions simply because our economies are so intertwined.”
“This is a detriment to both sides of the aisle. We stand shoulder to shoulder on this issue,” said Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena.
