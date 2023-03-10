OGDENSBURG — Officials from the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority on Feb. 15 and 16 flew to Smyrna, Tennessee, to meet with Contour Airlines with the aim of preventing canceled and delayed flights between Ogdensburg International Airport and Philadelphia.

Weather-related cancellations due to a high number of severe storms this winter have led to public frustration, but officials from both bodies are hoping to turn that around. That included a two-week period at the end of January when only three Contour flights could safely land in Ogdensburg, and returning passengers got stranded in Philadelphia.

