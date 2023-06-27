OBPA says security contract priced up

Passengers queue at the Ogdensburg International Airport terminal last year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials say they’re overpaying the city to have two police officers present at each outbound flight from Ogdensburg International Airport.

The OBPA contracts the Ogdensburg City Police Department to have two officers present when passenger jets fly out. Federal regulations under the Transportation Safety Administration require the airport to have two armed officers with arrest power present at each outgoing flight.

