OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials say they’re overpaying the city to have two police officers present at each outbound flight from Ogdensburg International Airport.
The OBPA contracts the Ogdensburg City Police Department to have two officers present when passenger jets fly out. Federal regulations under the Transportation Safety Administration require the airport to have two armed officers with arrest power present at each outgoing flight.
The OBPA was hoping the state Senate would pass a bill before the end of the 2023 session that would have allowed hiring legally designated armed peace officers with arrest powers at what officials believe would be a significantly lower cost. The bill passed the Assembly but failed to reach a floor vote in the Senate before the session ended. The earliest it can get a vote is now when the 2024 legislative session begins. Retiring corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers would still have their New York peace officer designation and under the bill, would be able to be present at the outbound flights.
“We try to use an alternative program and that bill would have done that. We have numerous people who are qualified as peace officers that are trained with weapons and could full in that role. We knew those people were out there and available,” said Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, chair of the OBPA Board of Directors. “It makes sense to alleviate us, and the pressure the city was feeling.”
The OBPA’s financial situation has been strained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of the pandemic and closure of the border for discretionary travel caused a decrease in bridge revenue that officials say may never bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.
“The amount of money we’ve lost to the border being closed, we’ll never recover that,” Burns said.
OBPA executive director Steven J. Lawrence said the biggest loss was passengers and people coming over for discretionary travel.
“A lot of Canadians found ways to obtain things in Canada” that they had been crossing the border to buy, Lawrence said. “Truck traffic’s been fairly steady all the way through COVID.”
“We’re (currently) paying close on $266,000 a year for (Ogdensburg city police) coverage at the airport,” OBPA chief financial officer Patricia A. Nisco said, adding that there are two specific officers assigned to the airport.
“When we did the contract the last time, (former city manager Stephen P. Jellie) gave us the hourly rate of the two law enforcement officers we basically own. We bought … two full-time officers. And he charged us $48 an hour for their overtime and everything,” she said. “According to (city comptroller) Angela Gray, that did not include any benefits. They have just a straight time rate, not an overtime rate. That was what was being charged for anything other than the two officers with pay of $92,500 a year.”
It came as a surprise to OBPA officials when they learned that they’re also paying overtime costs on top of the combined $185,000 per year for the two officers. However, when those two officers are out for things like mandatory training, vacation time or workers’ compensation time, the OBPA is paying an overtime rate for the city to send other officers in their place.
“We knew we were going to pay $185,000 per year. What we didn’t know at the time … officers at least in Ogdensburg work only about 75% of that through mandated training, vacation time … that extra time is picked up by other officers as overtime for call-in time,” Nisco said, which is how they got up to the $266,000 price she cited.
Because those two officers don’t work seven days per week, it’s not possible to avoid paying overtime to have police present for each flight out of Ogdensburg International.
The officers, according to Nisco, are required to be there from two hours before a flight takes off until wheels up. That’s a total of about three hours for each flight. For the rest of their work hours, the two officers assigned to the airport do regular patrolling of the city.
“We’re paying about six hours a day for two officers,” she said.
Lawrence said the strict requirement of having officers actually present wasn’t always the case. When flight volume was lower under Cape Air, before the 2016 runway expansion that allowed passenger jets to take off and land, the TSA was satisfied with having a silent alarm that rang directly to the police department, as long as the response time was less than 15 minutes. He also noted that the OBPA used to get federal funding to help pay for the law enforcement presence, however, “it went away.”
“The city came in right around when we got Allegiant,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said there isn’t a problem with unruly passengers or passengers breaking the law at the airport, and no passengers have been found carrying firearms or with a firearm inside of a piece of luggage.
“It isn’t to say it can’t happen. It’s not a high crime issue,” he said.
OBPA officials have looked into having the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office or New York State Police send officers to cover the flights.
“The county has issues with that, too. I think they don’t want to add manpower. They’re pretty strapped for what they need for the county’s workforce and they don’t want to add additional employees,” Burns said.
Lawrence said the state troopers “outright said no, it doesn’t work with the way they operate.”
He said they also looked into using officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which runs the border checkpoint a short distance from the airport, however, “you’d probably have a clash.”
“CBP is only there to clear aircraft that’s come from Canada or another country,” Lawrence said. “Anything that’s commercial, they don’t handle any of that.”
Lawrence said that if the bill passes the Senate, he envisions hiring a lead officer with “a bench of maybe half a dozen people they could roll in.” When earlier in June local news outlets initially reported on the bill being under consideration in the Senate, “we had all kinds of calls from people saying ‘I’m interested.’”
Nisco said when the OBPA and the city negotiated the current airport security contract with Jellie, the city “said 2.5 to 2.8 officers would give us the extra coverage they needed.” When they went to talk about the next contract with now-former city manager Mohideen F. Buharie, who just recently resigned, the number went up.
“When Mr. Bouharie brought up the ideal number of officers, it was four, which was 1.2 more than it was a year ago,” Nisco said. “I was confused how you could go from 2.5, 2.8 to four in one year.”
“We’ve had no discussion since Patty talked with Mr. Buharie,” Lawrence added.
Burns said that over the decades, he’s seen the level of collaboration between the OBPA and city decline. He was first on the OBPA board from 1980 to 1990, and “there was good cooperation and collaboration back then.”
“Into the ’90s and later, the relationship between the OBPA and the city just went downhill. Why? I don’t know. I came back on the board in 2016 and it was different … we tried to cooperate,” he said. “In order to get things to work better and foster economic development you need to work together, but it doesn’t work that way.”
Burns said the OBPA is “trying to attract additional airlines.” But the issues they’re having with getting mandatory law enforcement coverage “is not a good look for airlines.”
Alongside all of this, the OBPA is taking on a $20 million project to renovate the airport. He said the finished project will change “the whole complexity of what the airport can be used for in the future. Not just air travel but community events, tourism … just to provide events for our residents and draw our neighbors across the bridge.”
In addition to a significant terminal expansion, the project would add a community room that could be used for events or in emergency situations.
“The terminal’s empty 75% of the time … we came up with community and airline kind of intertwined as a function. The community might come out there … we’ve set this great room up so it can serve many purposes,” Lawrence said. “It could be airport-centric, or it could be something else.”
OBPA officials are envisioning seeking bids in the fall and starting the interior work in early 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.