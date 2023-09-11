OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority received the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter award for increasing cargo tonnage flowing through the Port of Ogdensburg in 2022 by 100%.
“This marks the 12th time the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has earned the Pacesetter Award,
This recognition is another example of the great support GLS have given us throughout the past year. We are very fortunate to have GLS as a valued partner,” OBPA said in a statement.
The Port of Ogdensburg’s final international tonnage shipped through the Montreal-Lake Ontario (MOLO) section of the St. Lawrence Seaway in 2022, direct from and to overseas or transshipment points, totaled 187,806 freight tons.
That represents a 100 percent increase in the port’s shipments through the MOLO section of the Seaway over the same period in 2021.
In 2021, OBPA had a strong year with domestic and Canadian salt shipments as well as rail activity, but no international or overseas tonnage to report. In 2022, the port received 14 ships. Nine of those were international or overseas ships and five were domestic or Canadian ships.
The Port of Ogdensburg contributes to New York’s manufacturing, energy and agricultural sectors and plays an important role in the New York state economy, OBPA said.
“We would like to thank the Great Lakes Seaway for raising the awareness among the wider community of the many positive impacts that the Port and the Great Lake-Seaway system brings to this region,” OBPA said. The Port’s success is good economic news for Ogdensburg and the region.”
The authority’s statement went on to “acknowledge our OBPA staff, CSEA Employees and ILA Local 217-A members for their terrific work on behalf of the Port for the past year, [and] the OBPA’s Board of Directors for their steady vision and support and providing the direction that has allowed this port to grow.
The port not only serves the local economy by providing jobs and commerce that benefits Ogdensburg area businesses but has also played a pivotal role in enhancing the region’s connectivity to global markets.
More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by the movement of cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System, the agency said in a statement. Eight other ports earning the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for 2022 are: Port of Buffalo; Port of Chicago; Port of Cleveland, Ohio; Port of Manitowoc, Wis.; Port Milwaukee, Wis.; Port of Monroe, Mich.; Port of Oswego; and Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority in Ohio.
The Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award was established in 1992 to recognize the achievements of U.S. ports whose activities result in increasing international tonnage shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison with the previous year. The Pacesetter Award name was officially changed in 2001 to posthumously honor the career of former GLS Logistics Director Robert J. Lewis, who was instrumental in developing and implementing the GLS’s trade development program.
