OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s new economic development director says he wants to use awareness of the authority’s diverse infrastructure to generate new jobs in the north country.
“As I come up to speed and learn all the intricacies … I view my role as facilitator and spokesperson,” said Anthony M. Adamczyk, of Lisbon, who joined the OBPA on Feb. 28. “There’s so many different directions you can take to benefit the area. Where is the best bang for the buck … you have to be strategic.”
Mr. Adamczyk said he’s been doing similar work for over a decade, previously with Clarkson University’s Sponsored Research Services pursuing state and federal grants and contracts for laboratory and field research.
“One of the real fun parts of my job was technology transfer, which boiled down, is essentially taking the innovations developed in a laboratory and bringing them to market,” he said, which can mean licensing for existing companies or startup companies.
“I think those skills … build upon what this role will be responsible for,” Mr. Adamczyk said.
One of the biggest ongoing efforts at the OBPA is finding a replacement for SkyWest Airlines as the Ogdensburg International Airport’s Essential Air Service provider connecting the city with larger regional air hubs. Although that process has been going on since before he started, Mr. Adamczyk said he will play “a greater role once a carrier has been selected in working with our airport manager and team to ensure their success.”
Along with the airport, Mr. Adamczyk sees the OBPA’s other operations — the international bridge, commerce park and port — as all being beneficial in attracting everything from small startups to big international companies, and jobs along with them. All of that combined is “a draw I’d like to leverage, building relationships with out-of-the-area companies ... what can we do to entice them to set up shop here?”
“How do we plug into their efforts ... achieve their goals?” he added. “Being part of an organization that has so many facets of industry ... it just fascinated me in a role like this you’d get exposure to all the different areas, and my activities would directly benefit the local communities.”
“We have all this nice infrastructure people don’t even know about,” Mr. Adamczyk said. “I want folks to know, essentially, the OBPA is open for business, especially my office. We’re open to collaboration. We want to develop strong value-added partnerships.”
