Port authority seeks $954K for child care site in Ogdensburg

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Commerce Park on Route 37. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials will seek $954,000 from Empire State Development through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council toward building a new child care facility.

One of the OBPA board members says the governor’s child care announcement as part of the 2023 State of the State could mean good news for their project.

