OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has accepted a grant agreement with the state Department of Transportation for $18 million of improvements at Ogdensburg International Airport.

The authority’s board of directors ratified the deal during its November meeting. OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said he expects the expansion to officially open at the end of 2024.

