OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority official anticipates the $18 million project to upgrade Ogdensburg International Airport will take two years to complete. He expects to reach an agreement by November with the state Department of Transportation for planning how the money will be spent.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence told the authority’s facilities committee this week that officials would go to Albany Wednesday afternoon to begin discussing a formal project agreement with the state DOT.
“We can’t start anything until the grant has been approved. This is just pre-planning and … looking a things coming at us,” he said. “They put out a draft agreement. We look it over. If we both agree, we sign it.”
The agreement will include “what OBPA says we will commit to and do for the project,” Mr. Lawrence said. “We expect to have a fully executed grant (agreement) by the first week of November … that’s when the clock starts ticking.”
He said the time frame for the project will be outlined in the finalized grant deal.
“When we get the fully ex agreement, we’ll have two years to complete the project,” according to Mr. Lawrence.
The project will involve constructing a new jet bridge to accommodate additional aircraft types and improve customer boarding. To accommodate current and future airlines at the airport, additional ticketing counters will be installed. The project also includes installation of a dedicated rental car counter, the governor’s office said.
When the $18 million grant was announced, Ogdensburg airport manager Stephanie L. Saracco said there will be “a lot of upgrades — some you’ll see, some you won’t.”
“They’ll all enhance the customer experience at the airport,” she said.
The terminal renovation will add a convention center that can be used while the airport runs. It will be available to the public.
“There’s going to be expansion of the terminal building, and there will be a public event center, room for that where it can be used simultaneously with the airport,” she said. “That area can be expanded and contracted, as necessary, for events or any other kind of public gathering. It will be done so that the airport will continue to operate as normal.”
Ms. Saracco added that an expanded terminal, “from ticketing to gate areas to baggage claim areas,” makes the experience easier for passengers going through the airport.
“It’s easy to navigate right now. It will become easier,” she said. “It has technological upgrades as far as Wi-Fi systems go, air cleaners to enhance our HVAC system for sanitizing the air.”
The interior terminal work upgrading the ventilation system is aimed at preventing the transmission of airborne germs.
“Things that have really come to light during COVID about sanitation of airports, and we’re going to try and use as much of that technology as we possibly can to enhance the safety of everyone in the building,” Ms. Saracco said.
Outdoors, the passenger pickup and drop-off area will be covered. She said they plan to “extend the canopy over the entrance to the airport, so when people either drop off or pick up passengers, they’re in a covered area, making it easier for folks to get in and out of the airport.”
There will also be upgraded security doors and sprinklers, new passenger information display systems, and “design themes that reflect the airport’s surrounding community and character,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. Outside, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the parking area, and there will also be solar panels installed.
Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority officials say the $18 million project “represents a unique opportunity” to update the airport and “create a better experience for passengers passing through and, at the same time, create a new community gathering space that can be used for a variety of purposes.”
The project “will spur further economic activity at the airport and in the region and fund work that will make the airport more competitive and attractive to travelers and businesses for years to come,” Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, chair of the OBPA board of directors, said in a statement when the grant was first announced.
He added that the authority is “immensely appreciative” of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, the state Department of Transportation and Greg Lancette, president of the Central & Northern New York Building Trades, and other officials who assisted in securing the funding.
“This project will build upon the $26 million that has already been invested in the airfield and the terminal,” Mr. Lawrence said in the statement. “This funding will allow OBPA to continue to drive economic development in Northern New York, promote growth at OGS, create a welcoming space for visitors, and provide Ogdensburg with a new community space. Arriving at the new OGS will provide a warm welcome to travelers, creating a positive first impression and a unique gateway experience into the North Country of New York State. I’m proud of this project and grateful to all involved in delivering this funding.”
The $18 million comes from the state’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. The governor’s office describes the program as “a competitive solicitation which aims to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.”
