Passengers queue up at the Ogdensburg International Airport terminal earlier this year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority official anticipates the $18 million project to upgrade Ogdensburg International Airport will take two years to complete. He expects to reach an agreement by November with the state Department of Transportation for planning how the money will be spent.

OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence told the authority’s facilities committee this week that officials would go to Albany Wednesday afternoon to begin discussing a formal project agreement with the state DOT.

