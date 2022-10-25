OCFCU supports OCO’s Giving Thanks

Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Board President John Zanewych (right) welcomes Oswego County Federal Credit Union as a Silver Level sponsor for OCO’s giving Thanks celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, Giving Thanks serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger in Oswego County. For more information on OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, visit www.oco.org. Pictured with Zanewych is Oswego FCU Executive VP of Data and Technology Brian Cummings.

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in local communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration.

A unique food and beverage pairing event, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center in Oswego. The event will feature signature delicacies from local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages that complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.

