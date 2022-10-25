OCFCU supports OCO’s Giving Thanks

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in local communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration.
A unique food and beverage pairing event, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center in Oswego. The event will feature signature delicacies from local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages that complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.
Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, Giving Thanks serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger in Oswego County.
“It is with great pleasure that the Oswego County Federal Credit Union supports such a tremendous event to benefit Oswego County Opportunities,” said OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart.”
Oswego County federal Credit Union joins Amity Pest Control and Valiant Retire Inc. as Silver Level sponsors.
For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear@oco.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.