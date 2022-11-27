N.Y. takes step into cannabis business

The sun rises over a crop of cannabis at Main Street Farms in Cortland on Sept. 21, 2021. N. Scott Trimble/syracuse.com

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management has awarded the first 36 retail marijuana dispensary licenses, taking the next step in the long process of bringing legalized, regulated recreational cannabis into the state.

Out of 900 applicants, 28 individuals and eight nonprofit organizations received the first Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses. Of the 28 individuals, some licenses were given to companies owned by individuals who have prior convictions under New York’s defunct criminal marijuana laws, or individuals themselves who have prior convictions. All applicants had to show they formerly owned a profitable business.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.