MASSENA — Officials from the New York Power Authority, National Grid New York and New York Independent System Operator were on hand Friday to officially break ground on the Smart Path Connect transmission project, a joint effort between the Power Authority and National Grid.

The state Public Service Commission had approved the project to rebuild approximately 100 miles of transmission lines in the north country and Mohawk Valley in August. Smart Path Connect will replace aging wood H-frames that date back to the 1950s with steel poles almost exclusively within existing transmission rights-of-way and replace or upgrade approximately 10 substations along the project path.

