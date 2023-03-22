MONTREAL — The 65th navigation season on the St. Lawrence Seaway was kicked off in Montreal Wednesday with the help of Adam M. Tindall-Schlicht, administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. and its Canadian counterpart, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. headed by its president and CEO Terence Bowles.
They were joined by Transport Canada Associate Deputy Minister Dominic Rochon and Christopher Coes, U.S. assistant secretary for transportation policy. Also in attendance was Gregg Ruhl, president and CEO of Algoma Central Corp., owner of the Captain Henry Jackman, a Seawaymax bulk carrier built in 2021 and the first vessel to pass through St. Lambert lock this season.
“The St. Lawrence Seaway is a vital link in the North American supply chain, supporting industries, creating jobs and assisting with sustainable development,” Mr. Bowles said in a news release. “With its advanced technology, the Seaway provides a reliable transportation route for ships transiting the system carrying a wide range of commodities required by citizens on a daily basis.”
He provided a few examples: grains for breads and pasta; iron ore and coal for steel used in vehicles and appliances and cement for bridges and roads.
“We look forward to greater use of this marine corridor, and are optimistic about a strong start to the navigation season,” Mr. Bowles said.
Mr. Tindall-Schlicht added, “As the binational waterway turns 65, it is resilient and ready for the future. New technologies, an exceptional reliability record and significant investments in infrastructure are enhancing efficiencies and keeping the Seaway safe and competitive. We look forward to robust international and domestic trade throughout the shipping season.”
“Our newest Equinox Class vessel, loaded with iron ore, is ready to open the 2023 navigation season as she makes her way from St. Lambert to Hamilton,” Mr. Ruhl said.
He said Algoma’s fleet is prepared for another busy year.
“Our focus is to meet the marine transportation needs of today and of future generations by reducing our carbon footprint and delivering materials to support local and global economic activity,” Mr. Ruhl said. “This would not be possible without our seafarers, and I wish our crews a safe season, fair winds and following seas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.