New York’s two U.S. senators have called for the reopening of Amtrak’s Adirondack Line to help revitalize the north country economy, according to a news release from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office. Gillibrand joins Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer in pushing for the upstate rail service between Montreal and New York City which has been suspended for over two years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, the Adirondack Line makes stops at Rouses Point and Plattsburgh.
In a letter to Amtrak leadership, Gillibrand acknowledged the challenges faced by Amtrak and other public transportation systems, as well as how Congress can help.
“As shown through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Congress is willing and able to assist in helping public transportation agencies return to normal service, and, if possible, expand,” Gillibrand said. “However, Amtrak must ensure that the Adirondack and other suspended lines do not face unnecessary delays due to its impact on the region.”
According to the release, the Adirondack Line provides critical services for the north country by connecting residents with larger economic centers, such as the capital region, New York City, and Montreal.
“The senators are concerned that further delays in the resumption of services, such as those due to the requalification of train and engine crews, would hurt the North Country’s economy as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the letter, 2019 saw an increase of 117,490 riders, or 5.1%, compared to fiscal year 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic made fiscal year 2019 the last full fiscal year on record.
“This is a large economic driver in the community, as total tourism accounts for over 16 percent of the Adirondack region’s share of employment in 2020,” the letter said.
House Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also penned a letter to Amtrak stressing the importance of the rail service to the North Country economy.
“I write to you today urging Amtrak to immediately resume rail operations on the Adirondack line between Albany and Montreal, which runs through the 21st Congressional District of New York. The Adirondack line is a vital economic driver for Upstate New York and the North Country. However, Amtrak has yet to resume service on the Adirondack after ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stefanik said in the letter.
Democrats know how to pick them, Amtrak has lost $1 billion dollars a year since 1971.
