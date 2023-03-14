New York state regulators made the decision to close Signature Bank on Sunday, after the New York City-based institution became unable to fulfill all its financial obligations.
Signature Bank played a strong part in real estate lending downstate, holding mortgages on a number of apartment buildings around the city and southern counties, working with law firms, and most recently working in the cryptocurrency market.
On Sunday, the state Department of Financial Services seized the depository and turned it over to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which is now running the bank’s branches under a temporary company and seeking a buyer.
Those with accounts at Signature will have the entire value of their deposits returned to them, even deposits over the typical $250,000 FDIC limit.
On Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said steps are being taken at the federal level to stabilize the banking sector, and urged New York residents not to worry about the health of their banking institutions.
“I hope that these actions will provide increased confidence in the stability of our banking system,” she said. “Many depositors at these banks are small businesses, including those driving the innovation economy, and their success is key to New York’s robust economy.”
Signature Bank’s collapse is the second in less than a week, after the FDIC seized California-based Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. Concerns over the stability and financial health of medium-sized, tech-industry focused banks like Signature and SVP compounded over last week and the weekend, leading to many account holders withdrawing their money and depositing it elsewhere. When those withdrawals became larger than the cash the banks had on hand, regulators took swift action to stop the losses and prevent a wider bank run.
SVB was the first U.S. bank to fail since the start of the 2008 financial crisis, and Signature is just the second. SVB was the largest bank, by assets, to fail in U.S. history with $211 billion in assets, and Signature is the third largest, with assets of $110.4 billion.
