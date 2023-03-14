Gov. Hochul urging calm after NYC-based bank fails

A branch of Signature Bank in New York City on Monday. Additional banks are coming under stress following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, the second largest bank failure in history, and New York regulators taking control of Signature Bank on Sunday. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Ed Jones/AFP

New York state regulators made the decision to close Signature Bank on Sunday, after the New York City-based institution became unable to fulfill all its financial obligations.

Signature Bank played a strong part in real estate lending downstate, holding mortgages on a number of apartment buildings around the city and southern counties, working with law firms, and most recently working in the cryptocurrency market.

