OGDENSBURG — There’s a new airport manager in town.
Charlie Garrelts, who started the job in June, sees recapturing local and Canadian leisure fliers as a solution to low enplanements, meaning outbound passengers.
The 26-year-old originally hails from Tampa Bay, Florida.
He got into the aviation field while working on his master’s degree in public administration at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. There, he spent 2½ years working side by side with the airport director at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, essentially doing what he does now in Ogdensburg.
“I worked really close with (the airport director) overseeing that EAS contract, it’s also an Essential Air Service airport … working out contracts, construction plannings, airport improvement project planning,” Garrelts said. “In Illinois, every five years airports have to prioritize their projects for state funding, so reporting and sending that to the Illinois Department of Transportation.”
After getting his degree, he worked for 18 months as airport duty manager at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas. While doing a job search, he came upon the airport manager vacancy in Ogdensburg.
“(S)eeing this airport has future projects, I was really excited to continue to develop this airport and bring it up to the most modern design in the airport industry,” he said. “I’m really excited to be in the north country. It’s different from where I came from. I see how an airport would be beneficial in this area, and modernizing the airport will help accommodate the future travelers.”
Ogdensburg International is preparing to undertake a two-year project that will completely change the airport terminal. Partially funded with an $18 million state grant, the project will involve constructing a new jet bridge to accommodate additional aircraft types and improve customer boarding. To accommodate current and future airlines at the airport, additional ticketing counters will be installed. The project also includes installation of a dedicated rental car counter, the governor’s office said when announcing the grant in September.
The terminal renovation will add a convention center that can be used while the airport runs. It will be available to the public, and designed so public use won’t interfere with airport operations. There will also be Wi-Fi upgrades and a new HVAC system aimed at preventing the transmission of airborne germs.
Outdoors, the passenger pickup and drop-off area will be covered, with an extended canopy over the entrance to the airport, so when people either drop off or pick up passengers, they’re in a covered area.
There will also be upgraded security doors and sprinklers, new passenger information display systems, and “design themes that reflect the airport’s surrounding community and character,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. Outside, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the parking area, and there will also be solar panels installed.
The construction people may see happening at the airport now is to improve drainage in and around the airport and runways. It’s not related to the terminal project.
Garrelts said he sees the pending project as an opportunity to look into bringing back Allegiant Air and its round-trip flights to Florida.
“I think the long-term goal, No. 1, is bringing back your Allegiant carrier. Before COVID happened … it was popular. People like that one-stop to Florida,” he said. “We’re going to see if we can get with an air service consulting firm, see if we can get some ideas, plans, going to air service conferences to see if we can get a new carrier here.”
He sees viable alternatives to Allegiant in other low-cost air carriers like Sun Country Airlines, based in Minneapolis, and Houston-based Avelo Airlines. He said Sun Country and Avelo both use a 737 passenger jet, which is “the exact same capacity seat-wise” as the Airbus 319 and 320 that Allegiant uses.
Allegiant was Ogdensburg’s air carrier from 2016 until October 2020. SkyWest Airlines replaced Allegiant but announced plans to leave the airport in January 2022. Contour Airlines replaced SkyWest several months later.
In order to increase passenger count, Garrelts wants to do heavier marketing and advertising in the north country and Ontario.
“I want to put in peoples’ minds, ‘fly out of your local airport,’” he said. “Ever since Contour has arrived, this airport, a lot of people still don’t know Contour’s service out of this airport. That’s the thing, we’re your local airport and we’ll always be there to support you.”
He said many Canadians who may have been aware of or used Allegiant flights think the airport closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he is planning “radio, billboard marketing, working with Contour to try to better our airport’s marketing and digital advertising to gain that exposure for this air service.”
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, which oversees the airport, is in a complicated situation in getting police officers or peace officers with arrest power present at all outbound flights, a Federal Aviation Administration regulation. The OBPA currently pays $266,000 per year for the service from the Ogdensburg City Police Department. It’s an arrangement that’s hard on both OBPA finances and the police department, which is understaffed.
OBPA officials have said they’re overpaying the city to have two police officers present at each outbound flight.
The OBPA was hoping the New York Senate would pass a bill before the end of the 2023 session that would have allowed the authority to hire its own legally designated armed peace officers with arrest powers at what officials believe would be a significantly lower cost. The bill passed the Assembly but failed to reach a floor vote in the Senate before the session ended. The earliest it can get a vote is now when the 2024 legislative session begins. Retiring corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers would still have their New York peace officer designation and under the bill, would be able to be present at the outbound flights.
Garrelts said he and OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence are trying to come up with possible alternatives. However, they’ll likely have to return to the negotiating table to hash out a new contract with the city for 2024.
“We’re still seeking alternate options,” the airport manager said, adding that “we’re still hopeful for next year” in seeing the peace officer bill pass the Senate and get the governor’s signature.
He said one of those options is looking at surrounding towns to see if they would be able to hire part-time officers who would be contracted to the OBPA for law enforcement coverage at the outbound flights.
“That’s really what I thought of right now. It’s not something we’re going to do yet, but in my mind, it could be an option,” Garrelts said. However, he acknowledges it could be complicated since it would potentially involve a municipality having to create a new department under which the officers would operate.
