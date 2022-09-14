OGDENSBURG — The City Council approved a resolution Monday night that could potentially bring a department store back to Ogdensburg.
Councilors unanimously voted to authorize a round six Restore New York Communities Initiative application for $1.2 million.
The resolution is a result of the last City Council meeting when Robert A. Noble, an Ogdensburg resident, presented his plan to transform the old Hackett’s building, 1223 Pickering St., into a department store.
Mr. Noble told council that he envisions the building becoming a major retail hardware, sporting goods, gift and clothing store, much like it used to be.
“The portion of the building I want to make into a major retail center has sat vacant for 11 years since Hackett’s closed. During that time, it has deteriorated and requires major renovation work to save it from further deterioration and to transform it back into a major retail center,” Mr. Noble told councilors.
The building currently houses the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad but has 36,000 square feet of vacant space, “in need of significant rehabilitation.”
If the plan goes through, Mr. Noble will buy the building from the rescue squad by paying off a $1.2 million loan owed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office and lease the squad the space it now uses.
“We submitted two letters of intent,” said Andrea L. Smith, the city’s planning and development director. “Letters of intent are required for any property that you’re considering. We listed only two properties on our property assessment list; both properties were reviewed and approved but they were both considered standard projects.”
The grant, according to Ms. Smith, allows municipalities to submit only one standard project with a maximum request of $2 million.
With the council’s vote to approve the resolution, Mr. Noble’s plan will be the standard project on the Restore New York application.
Ms. Smith also submitted a letter of intent involving the old cheese plant, 30 Main St., with plans to renovate it into a brewery.
Ms. Smith said the Environmental Protection Agency recently announced grant funding for cleanup projects, with applications due Nov. 22
“I think the cheese plant is a very good candidate for that particular application,” she said.
Councilor John A. Rishe told Ms. Smith it would be great if they could look into that option.
