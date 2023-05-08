Bridge, air travel may stay below pre-COVID levels

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s executive director says Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge traffic may never return to pre-pandemic levels. Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s executive director is applauding the U.S. vaccine mandate for foreign travelers. However, he says Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge traffic and Ogdensburg International Airport enplanements may never return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Once the vaccine mandate came in, and the border closed, traffic was only 15% of what a normal year would have been,” said Steven J. Lawrence, OBPA’s executive director. “As they’ve opened up the border ... it’s come back to 80%, give or take, what it was pre-COVID.

