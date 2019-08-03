OGDENSBURG — Part of a $206 million investment by the State of New York in freight related projects is $18 million for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
The $18 million is the final piece of a funding needed to start a project that includes dredging the St. Lawrence River to deepen the harbor and making improvements to and lengthening the port’s seawall and docks.
When completed, the project will allow the port to service two ships simultaneously.
The project has been in the planning stages for years.
In December of 2018 the Authority still needed $10 million to begin the work.
The remainder of the $18 million will be used to make structural repairs to the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.
“This investment by Governor Cuomo allows for essential bridge repairs and a port expansion that will generate jobs for decades to come benefitting all NYS residents.” Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Wade A. Davis said in a press release.
The port, which was last dredged in 1984 is the only U.S. port on the international section of the St. Lawrence Seaway, and is the northernmost port in New York state.
Cargo handled at the facility over the years includes wind turbine components; electrical generation equipment, transportation equipment, military cargo, dried distillers grains, road salt, wood pellets and other commodities, according to OBPA officials.
“The efficient movement of commerce is critical to the economic competitiveness of our state,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release announcing the grants. “By investing in these critical projects, we are continuing to support more than three million freight-related jobs and the global shipment of goods produced and manufactured in every region of the State.”
Other grants awarded to Northern New York projects include
n $8.3 million to reconstruct the Route 342 bridge over Interstate 81/add a travel lane in the town of Pamelia
n $6.9 million toward the replacement of three bridges on Route 11 in the Town of Moira
n $4.3 million to remove the Delaware and Hudson railroad bridge/increase vertical clearance over Interstate 87 in the City of Plattsburgh
