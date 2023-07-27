OGDENSBURG — Auto traffic across the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in June rose 50% over the 2022 total, but still remains below traffic levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hoping new efforts to market Ogdensburg International Airport can bring more Canadian passengers across the bridge to fly in and out.
For last month, OBPA officials at their July board meeting announced auto crossings on the international bridge totaled 42,439. That’s up 50% from the June 2022 total, but 21% below the same month in 2019, which for comparison the OBPA considers their last normal year. What is labeled on the monthly bridge traffic report as “all other crossings,” which includes commercial truck traffic, totaled 5,842. That’s down roughly 5.5% from the same month last year and 9% from June 2019. Total crossings for June 2023 came in at 48,281. That’s up 40% from the same month last year, and down just under 20% from the same month in 2019.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said the 20% overall reduction from four years ago is expected.
“We kind of look at it as, that will be the normal. There’s no signs of any breakout in traffic that would be to our benefit,” he said.
OBPA Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns added, “the (U.S.-Canadian currency) exchange rate isn’t very favorable to us.”
Lawrence noted that in 2019, the Ogdensburg airport was doing better, and 60% of airport traffic was Canadian.
“That is not any real part of these numbers currently,” he said. “The one thing that could drive us is getting the airport moving again that would get us off the dime of bridge traffic.”
Bridge revenue for last month came in at $128,110. That’s up from $99,001 for June 2022, and well below the $198,334 from June 2019 bridge revenue.
The OBPA has a new Ogdensburg airport manager, Charlie Garrelts. In a recent interview with the Times, he talked about ideas that he believes could drive airport traffic closer to pre-pandemic levels. That includes adding a second, low-cost air carrier.
“I think the long-term goal, No. 1, is bringing back your Allegiant carrier. Before COVID happened … it was popular. People like that one-stop to Florida,” he said. “We’re going to see if we can get with an air service consulting firm, see if we can get some ideas, plans, going to air service conferences to see if we can get a new carrier here.”
He sees viable alternatives to Allegiant in other low-cost air carriers like Sun Country Airlines, based in Minneapolis, and Houston-based Avelo Airlines. He said Sun Country and Avelo both use a 737 passenger jet, which is “the exact same capacity seat-wise” as the Airbus 319 and 320 that Allegiant uses, which each hold about 175 passengers.
Allegiant was Ogdensburg’s air carrier from 2016 until October 2020. SkyWest Airlines replaced Allegiant but announced plans to leave the airport in January 2022. Contour Airlines replaced SkyWest several months later.
In order to increase passenger count, Garrelts wants to do heavier marketing and advertising in the north country and Ontario.
“I want to put in peoples’ minds, ‘fly out of your local airport,’” he said. “Ever since Contour has arrived, this airport, a lot of people still don’t know Contour’s service out of this airport. That’s the thing, we’re your local airport and we’ll always be there to support you.”
He said many Canadians who may have been aware of or used Allegiant flights think the airport closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he is planning “radio, billboard marketing, working with Contour to try to better our airport’s marketing and digital advertising to gain that exposure for this air service.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.