Auto traffic across the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in June rose 50% over the 2022 total, but still remains below traffic levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Auto traffic across the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in June rose 50% over the 2022 total, but still remains below traffic levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hoping new efforts to market Ogdensburg International Airport can bring more Canadian passengers across the bridge to fly in and out.

