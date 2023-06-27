Financing set for Ogdensburg’s old cheese plant

The former cheese plant at 30 Main St., Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The City Council moved forward on Monday with financing the demolition of the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.

A resolution was unanimously approved to authorize a bond anticipation note (BAN) in an amount not to exceed $2,345,100 to cover the upfront costs associated with the demolition and remediation of the site. The city would be reimbursed through a $1.8 million grant through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

