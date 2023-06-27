OGDENSBURG — The City Council moved forward on Monday with financing the demolition of the former cheese plant at 30 Main St.
A resolution was unanimously approved to authorize a bond anticipation note (BAN) in an amount not to exceed $2,345,100 to cover the upfront costs associated with the demolition and remediation of the site. The city would be reimbursed through a $1.8 million grant through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
The estimated costs of the demolition are $545,100 more than what the grant would cover.
The BAN would cover the project’s cash flow and the city’s costs associated with the demolition, according to the resolution. The BAN would covert to a bond after the project is completed and the grant reimbursements have been received.
The property was previously owned by Tubroburg LLC. The city took ownership of the property through tax sale foreclosure in 2009. The former cheese plant is made up of eight interconnected parcels that make up a city block 3.24 acres in size.
“It’s a great project for our city,” said Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher asked interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith if the demolition could be completed by the end of the year.
Smith replied that they have already started a work plan to tear down the buildings before the silos. City staff still do not know what is inside the silos and that would have to be rectified before they could be torn down.
— Council authorized Smith to enter into a professional services agreement with Barton & Loguidice for grant writing not to exceed $8,000. The grant writing would pertain to water and sewer grant applications regarding the city’s East David Street project.
— The council also accepted the preliminary engineering report performed by Environmental Design & Research on the city’s water facility regarding water system improvements. The city had received $30,000 in funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to have a preliminary engineering report done. With the acceptance of the report, the city can now close out the Rural Development grant.
— Council appointed Dale Sheldon to a four-year term on the Arts Council beginning June 26, 2023, and ending June 26, 2027.
— A resolution was approved amending the 2023 budget to include the receipt of CHIPs (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) allocation of $442,314; a PAVE NY allocation of $109,872; an EWR (Extreme Winter Recovery) allocation of $75,884; a STR (State Touring Route) allocation of $165,065; and a POP (Pave our Potholes) allocation of $73,248.
— Council entered into an agreement with Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES for drug and alcohol testing.
