OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Historian Julie Madlin, one of the creators of the Ogdensburg History Museum, has been named the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Ms. Madlin, a teacher at Heuvelton Central School, will be presented with the award at the chamber’s annual dinner on Nov. 4, at the Gran View Restaurant.
Laura J. Pearson, executive director of the chamber, said that Ms. Madlin was selected due to her dedication to promoting and preserving the history of Ogdensburg as one of the founders of the Ogdensburg History Museum, where she serves as its president. She is also instrumental in the planning, fundraising and implementation of the “Living History Day” which is hosted by the Fort La Presentation Association providing a hands-on event bringing history alive to more than 300 students each year.
“Julie Madlin is the driving force behind the establishment of the Ogdensburg History Museum. We have been talking about opening a history museum for the last decade and Julie made that happen,” Ms. Pearson said. “She genuinely loves the City of Ogdensburg and she has the drive and energy to make sure that we are keeping current on modern technology like QR codes, YouTube videos and social media platforms to reach young people and make sure our history stays alive for future generations.”
Ms. Madlin also writes a “Glance at the Past” column in The Ogdensburg Journal.
The Citizen of the Year Award dates back to 1984 when Dee Dee and Doug Barclay were the first recipients. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber hasn’t selected a Citizen of the Year since 2019 when Kathleen Wade was the recipient. Past honorees over the last decade include Robert “Storm” Cilley, Richard and Bonnie Wright, Jim Fitzgerald, Thomas Hannan Sr. and Thomas Luckie Sr.
The chamber has also announced several other award recipients.
Wimpy’s Inn will be presented with the Business Improvement Award. Owners Julia and Ethan Henry just recently reopened the iconic restaurant close to where the original restaurant was located on Ford Street.
“Putting an empty building back to good use and hiring more staff from the community. The bright yellow awning — the sign in the window and the wonderful wall mural has brightened our city. Julia has always kept the Wimpy’s tradition alive in Ogdensburg starting with her food truck during the spring and summer — now we can get our Wimpy’s all year round,” Ms. Pearson said.
The Outstanding Community Service Award will be given to Our Lady’s Outreach Ministry for their work in assisting the underserved in our community, according to Ms. Pearson.
“Formerly known as the St. Vincent DePaul Store, they have served the Ogdensburg community for the past 70 years by providing food, clothing, shelter, utility services, transportation and fuel to families in need,” Ms. Pearson said.
