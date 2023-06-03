$210K to go for razing of homes

This house on Knox Street was one of 11 demolished by the Ogdensburg Land Bank in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Land Bank will receive more than $210,000 in grant funding from the New York Land Bank Initiative which will allow it to demolish more dilapidated homes in the city.

The $210,357 in funding, which was announced Friday in a news release from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office, stated 24 out of the 26 land banks across the state would receive $26 million in Phase II funds aimed at the acquisition, demolition, building stabilization and pre-development expenses in order for properties to be returned to productive use.

