OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Land Bank will receive more than $210,000 in grant funding from the New York Land Bank Initiative which will allow it to demolish more dilapidated homes in the city.
The $210,357 in funding, which was announced Friday in a news release from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s office, stated 24 out of the 26 land banks across the state would receive $26 million in Phase II funds aimed at the acquisition, demolition, building stabilization and pre-development expenses in order for properties to be returned to productive use.
“New York’s Land Bank Initiative has already allowed us to preserve, restore, and revitalize rundown properties across the state, and we are excited to be extending the opportunity this year,” Gov. Hochul said in the release. “This program will empower local nonprofits — the people that know their communities best — to help increase homeownership while repairing the fabric of their neighborhoods.”
The Ogdensburg Land Bank, which was formed in 2018, has a mission “to facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax delinquent properties in the city of Ogdensburg to productive tax-paying use to stabilize neighborhoods, improve the quality of life, and strengthen the local economy.”
The city’s land bank was the only such entity to receive funding in the north country. The city’s land bank had applied for $400,000 in Phase II funding, but was awarded $210,357. It had previously received $100,000 in Phase I funding that helped pay for administrative expenses and will allow for the land bank to hire a project manager to facilitate and oversee future projects.
Land Bank Chairman Jim Morrison said that the funding will allow it to proceed with several demolitions and property stabilization projects.
“With the funding, we are looking three demos and two property stabilizations of existing property that need some work to be habitable again,” said Mr. Morrison, “This opens a new avenue to acquire and move on some properties.”
A recent presentation by Mr. Morrison to Ogdensburg City Council a total of $1.1 million of assessed value has been returned to the City of Ogdensburg through rehabilitations and property sales, demolitions and the purchase of new single family homes.
Since 2018, the Ogdensburg Land Bank acquired 23 properties within the city limits and demolished 14 that were dilapidated and unable to be rehabilitated. Another 14 side lots, that were unable to be built upon, were taken in by the land bank and 11 have been sold to neighbors to increase their property size.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.