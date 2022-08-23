OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg native has a plan for the former Hackett’s Hardware building on Pickering Street.
Robert A. Noble envisions the stone building being a major retail hardware, sporting goods, gifts and clothing store once again for the Ogdensburg community. Hackett’s closed in 2012.
During the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night, Mr. Noble received approval to submit a $1.1 million Restore New York grant to help “make this project a reality.”
“The portion of the building I want to make into a major retail center has sat vacant for 11 years since Hackett’s closed. During that time, it has deteriorated and requires major renovation work to save it from further deterioration and to transform it back into a major retail center,” Mr. Noble said.
His plan calls for buying the building from the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad by paying off a $1.2 million loan owed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office. He would lease the rescue squad the space it now uses, reducing the squad’s operational costs.
Hackett’s, a hardware and department store company, filed for bankruptcy in 2009. In 2013, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad moved into the building.
Mr. Noble, an owner of a small chain of ACE Hardware stores in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, wants to bring his formula for success back to Ogdensburg.
“My stores are noted for paying above industry wages and benefits that have helped me build an experienced and loyal workforce,” he said.
Noble said he has worked with St. Lawrence County Legislator James E. Reagen and the county’s Industrial Development Agency to develop a plan to open the store.
According to Mr. Noble, his plan would help save a “deteriorating Ogdensburg landmark” and put a major retail store back on the city tax rolls as well as help generate a new source of sales tax revenue.
The store would create new jobs for the community and help bring new visitors and shoppers, including Canadians to Ogdensburg, according to Mr. Noble.
Mr. Noble said the grant would be necessary to open the store.
“Due to the deteriorated state of the building, my project will probably not be able to move forward without the help that a Restore New York grant can provide to help pay the costs of renovating the building, repairing the flooring, roof, lighting, bathrooms, parking lot, and installing a sprinkler system to bring the structure into compliance with current building regulations,” he said. “I believe I can build a successful company here in Ogdensburg, but unfortunately, the building I want to use has sat too long. It has deteriorated too much and needs extensive rehabilitation work to save this important structure and help transform it back into a successful retail business center again. If you look at the criteria for the Restore New York grant program, you will find my business proposal meets all the goals of the program. It’s why Restore New York was created. By working together, we can save this important Ogdensburg landmark before it falls into further deterioration.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle was the first to share his opinion on the project stating that he appreciated Mr. Noble wanting to invest in Ogdensburg.
“We need the sales tax, we need vibrancy. It would be lovely to have a building like Hackett’s again in Ogdensburg,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Councilor John A. Rishe also noted that it sounds like a great project and that the council would do what it can to help.
Councilor Michael B. Powers agreed.
“I concur, I think it’s a noble project,” Mr. Powers said. “It’s very beneficial to not only the volunteer rescue squad and the services it provides to the city, it will bring good paying jobs to our city which will help with our sales tax and our preemption.”
Mr. Skamperle pushed for the project to be a top priority for the Restore New York grant. The rest of council agreed.
“It’s been a dream of mine for a while, the time is right now,” Mr. Noble said. “The rescue squad is ready and I can envision it. That Hackett’s store was something else.”
