OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority board members say crossing numbers at the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge haven’t yet made the pandemic-slump rebound for which they were hoping.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence and Chief Financial Officer Patricia A. Nisco want the numbers to reach 60% of the pre-pandemic count.
Ms. Nisco said the OBPA had hoped to hit about 40% by February and close to 50% by the end of this fiscal year, then bump up to 60% for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The OBPA budgets according to fiscal year April 1 to March 31.
“Unfortunately, I think we probably still have another 18 months to go, another fiscal year, before we’re … solid,” Ms. Nisco said.
OBPA Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns showed some optimism for a recovery. He said “a lot can happen these next couple of months.”
“With the mask mandate being removed, that should help. Not knowing what could happen between the two countries between now and then and what things might or might not open up in Canada, we need to keep an eye on that,” Mr. Burns said. “I hope we reach that 60 percent.”
“When you look at all other crossings from ’22 compared to ’21, we’re down over last year … This is January. Part of that is vaccine mandate and confusion and what you see with the omicron (coronavirus variant). It’s troubling when we see down 7 percent of the year we think is so bad,” Mr. Lawrence said. “Trucks were definitely holding their own. When you compare it to 2019 … the thing I take out of all of that is the ’22 (compared to) ’21 number. I hope that’s just an anomaly right now.”
The Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association shows traffic at 11 bridge and tunnel crossings between the United States and Ontario from Michigan to New York, including the Ogdensburg-Prescott bridge and the Seaway International Bridge between Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
The BTOA says traffic on the Ogdensburg bridge dipped 16.85% between 2020 and 2021. The association’s numbers show a 27.31% decrease in passenger cars, just over a 6% increase in truck traffic and an 85.11% decrease in buses and other miscellaneous vehicles.
Comparing January 2022 and January 2021 for the Ogdensburg bridge, a BTOA table shows a 25.54% increase. That includes a 64.53% increase in passenger cars and a 7.67% decrease in truck traffic. No data is reported for buses and other miscellaneous vehicles.
The BTOA says the Seaway International Bridge saw a 3.43% increase in all traffic in 2021 compared to 2020. Passenger cars were up 3.44% and trucks went up 3.13%. No data is reported for buses and other miscellaneous vehicles.
Comparing January 2022 to the same month last year for the Massena-Cornwall bridge, BTOA says traffic increased 12.71%, including a 13.12% increase in passenger cars and just under a 1% increase in trucks. No data is reported for buses and other miscellaneous vehicles.
To view the full bridge and tunnel traffic reports, visit wdt.me/8h6Nts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.