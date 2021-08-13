OGDENSBURG — The Taco Bell fast-food restaurant proposed in Ogdensburg’s Gateway Plaza will soon be moving forward with construction with a tentative goal of opening before the end of the year.
Steve Pinkerton, vice president and a partner of Syracuse Hospitality Inc., confirmed that the closing of the property in the Gateway Plaza has been finalized and the project will be put out to bid. The 2,100 square-foot restaurant will be built in the parking lot in front of Price Chopper near Ford Street Extension.
“We are looking forward to starting construction in the near future,” said Pinkerton, “Right now, if I had to guess, it would be 30-45 days before we start construction.”
Pinkerton explained that the construction process is typically between 110-120 days to be fully complete. However, like most developers and contractors across the country, they are dealing with supply issues for construction materials and other equipment necessary for the restaurant.
“That’s my only fear. We hope to open by the end of the year but it may slip into the first quarter of 2022. But we do plan to start construction like I said, in 30-45 days,” said Pinkerton, “We’re optimistic, we’re going to try.”
Pinkerton said that they had looked at Ogdensburg in the past but it just didn’t happen for a variety of reasons. Now, the Ogdensburg restaurant will join Syracuse Hospitality Inc. locations in Potsdam and Massena in St. Lawrence County.
“We have a restaurant in Massena. We have a restaurant in Potsdam and we thought getting a restaurant in Ogdensburg would fill out the market. A nice triangle if you will of different communities and we feel as though Ogdensburg, particularly, is a good opportunity,” said Pinkerton.
Bringing a Taco Bell to Ogdensburg is extra special to Pinkerton, who is an Ogdensburg native and 1980 graduate from Ogdensburg Free Academy.
“It’s where I grew up as kid. My family is there. It’s unique and it’s an opportunity to bring something back home,” he said.
He said he is excited about the project which is expected to bring 40 total jobs to the city - 20 full-time and another 20 part-time positions.
“Hopefully it will do well. We are pretty confident it will do well,” Pinkerton said, “We have Mexican inspired food that I think is economical and it’s a good trend and its popular amongst our core customer group. It’s that 15-25 year old is our primary marketing target.”
Pinkerton added, “you can eat as healthy as you want so we have a lot of different options for different types of taste pallets and we feel good about that.”
