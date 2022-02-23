OGDENSBURG — Tuesday will be an important day for businesses in Ogdensburg.
That’s when the city will begin collecting sales tax within its limits. The city decided in 2021 to preempt — the process of the city collecting its own sales tax — and has since changed the City Charter to make it official.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said in a press release that the amount of sales tax being charged in the city will not change from the current 8%.
“What will change is how the 4% local sales tax collected in the City is distributed between the County and City — which will now be 2% to the County and 2% to the City,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
The city is seeking Home Rule legislation that would allow it to keep the final 1% of sales tax. An agreement recently accepted by the city from St. Lawrence County allows it to collect half of the final 1%, which could range anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million, depending on spending within the city.
With the change, business owners will have to follow a new set of rules and consult the state Department of Taxation and Finance if they have any questions regarding sales tax monies collected within city limits. The city has posted on its website at www.ogdensburg.org a letter from the state describing the changes for business owners.
“The City of Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are not authorized to make changes or provide direction to businesses; you must consult the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance to ensure you are paying sales tax to the appropriate entity,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
Mr. Jellie said that the funds generated from sales tax represent the second-highest and second-most significant source of revenue to fund city operations and services. He said that it is imperative that people shop local as much as possible.
“The City encourages all residents and visitors to shop within the City of Ogdensburg as often as you can, and purchase as much as you can from local business. In addition, sales tax from all goods purchased via the internet and delivered to a City of Ogdensburg address are purchases that sales tax proceeds are sent to the City regardless of the location the item was shipped from,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “Please do all you can to support the City of Ogdensburg and BUY LOCAL!”
