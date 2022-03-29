OGDENSBURG — After being embroiled in litigation for almost a decade, the city and the former owners of the now closed cheese plant have reached a financial settlement.
The City Council on Monday night passed a resolution agreeing that the civil action between the city and the former owners of the cheese plant at 30 Main St. — Menachem Bistritzky of Tubroburg LLC — would end with Tubroburg agreeing to pay the city $30,000 “in full settlement of all claims and counterclaims raised by or on behalf of the parties and in full satisfaction of the Judgment and the Contempt Order in the Action,” according to the resolution.
The cheese plant was last operational under the ownership of brothers Menachem and Schneur Bistritzky of Tubroburg LLC. In 2009, the city had originally agreed to sell Tubroburg the cheese plant facility for a $125,000 down payment, $12,000 monthly rent for 13 months and a closing payment of up to $900,000.
The two entities have been in litigation for nearly 10 years in civil action in state Supreme Court. Lawsuits filed by the city claimed that the company owed unpaid rent, an unpaid tax bill of more than $200,000 and unpaid water and sewer charges. Tubroburg claimed the city unfairly charged for water and sewer services at the plant.
Litigation resulted in a $317,050 judgment against Tubroburg in 2020.
The city had only received $125,000 of that sum, and an order of contempt in 2021 added another $4,000.23 in costs and fines against Tubroburg.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that the money collected in the past as well as the settlement will pay for attorney fees associated with the litigation and nothing more.
“When we got that $125,000, we had roughly $124,000 in legal bills. That had made us whole to date,” Mr. Jellie said. “Since then, we had about $28,000 in legal bills so the $30,000 just allows me to close this out and at least we got the city’s money back that we had put in chasing the money from the company.”
Mr. Jellie said that the probability of recuperating the entirety of the judgment is extremely low and that it would continue to cost the city in legal fees. The settlement allows the city to “move on.”
“It removes any chance that anybody is going to come back and say, ‘oh you tore the facility down and my equipment was in there.’ It just lets us move on,” Mr. Jellie said.
The city has been seeking contractors interested in removing and disposing of hazardous and non-hazardous materials that include the silos from the cheese plant. City councilors expressed interest in having the deteriorating cheese plant torn down to help beautify the Marina District and to allow for more expansion of future businesses.
