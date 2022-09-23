Old City Hall changes hands

OSWEGO – Every restaurant and every bar is a world of its own – ask anyone who’s ever worked in one – and Old City Hall was this county’s ultimate epitome of that truth and more, a magnificent microcosm of everything Oswego was, is, and could be in one magnificent building. It was absolutely emblematic of its sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll times in a small rural city on a Great Lake that went from Andy of Mayberry with snow to one of the nuclear power capitals of America, that grew from a small and quiet, but quite reputable, teachers’ college to a raucous and extremely friendly full-fledged state university jammed with young people who, though serious as students, were anything but when it came to having a good time.
Enter the 1970s Larry Klotzko, a New York City whirling dervish the likes of which this city had never seen before and a beautiful wreck of a building no one else knew what to do with. Enter too a city of fewer than 20,000 flush with more cash than it had ever seen, $6.4 billion thrown into the construction of just one of its power plants alone, the pockets of its many out-of-town workers overflowing with almost more money than they knew what to do with combined with all sorts of illicit temptations that money could buy. Add to that the vibrant influx and youthful energy of 7,000 students from towns across the state and country almost certainly larger than the one they now found themselves in, looking for an outlet that the young by nature are drawn to. Add in the best live music to be found anywhere for miles around, mix in a little booze, and you have the incredible cocktail that was the magic of its time, Old City Hall.
It was a place in a time that may never be replicated, a place that is now formally under new ownership. Ed Alberts, local entrepreneur, businessman, and philanthropist, officially took possession of what is accurately known as the Market House on Water Street July 29 in a $1.5 million deal into which Alberts expects to invest another $8.5 million according to his spokesperson Abby Weaver.
It will be a brewhouse, restaurant, apartment building with its own brewery in the basement and approximately 10 one-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors of the three-story Market House. Plans for its design are already in the works.
“We are working with architects and engineers now to come up with a concept and the design,” Abby Weaver said in a recent interview. “So, we’ve already begun that process of planning for the renovations.”
Concerning the first floor, I asked, do you plan many changes to that? That would be the floor most people are familiar with in Old City.
“The structure of the main building is solid,” Weaver said. “I wouldn’t expect a huge change to the first-floor layout.”
Do you think the look of it will remain somewhat similar? Regarding the Water St. Café, do you envision many changes there in the look?
“We’re still so early in the process,” Weaver replied, “I really can’t say about specific design aspects of the brewery and the restaurant portion. So, I think it’s too early to say.”
The actual wooden bar may be reused in the new design.
“We’re definitely looking at that opportunity. It’s just a beautiful building, beautiful space.”
How’s your funding going? Do you think you’re on track? You had said the budget for this project was expected to come in at around $8.5 million. Are you still on track with that, or have expenses gone up?
“I think that construction would be around the $8.5 million mark,” Weaver confirmed, “plus the $1.5 million to purchase the building, it’s probably a $10 million project. But we are still in that phase of engineers and architects reviewing the space.”
And you did get a $500,000 grant towards the brewery?
The city is trying to obtain as much as $5 million, possibly even more, in a grant from the state for renovating old buildings, historic buildings, important buildings (Restore NY). The city has to be the one to apply for it, not the developer.
“We are really excited,” Weaver said, “for the opportunity to work with the city of Oswego with great support from Mayor Barlow and the city councilors and the whole administration to restore the building that was formerly known as the Market House. So, there’s been really great support from the local municipality and the team to contribute and apply for that restore funding.”
Did everything go through with the IDA (Oswego County’s Industrial Development Agency)? Was the proposed PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) finally agreed to?
“I think there is still an application process. I don’t believe that anything has finalized,” Weaver said. “We’re still in that application phase.”
The $500,000 grant towards creation of a brewery in the basement of the Market House was originally intended for a brewery to be built into another building Alberts was considering buying, the Foundry on the west end of Oswego. Alberts was able to have that grant transferred to the Market House. I asked Abby if Alberts was, therefore, no longer involved in the Foundry?
“We haven’t closed on it yet. We’re still going to purchase the building but haven’t decided what to do at the Foundry yet.”
So, you’re still in the process of buying it? You just don’t know what you’re going to do with it?
Do you have any kind of date in mind of when the Market House will open to the public?
“I think the construction process could take a few years,” Weaver said. “I think one to two years is a good estimation of what that process would take. But we really appreciate the support of the city and the city councilors and Mayor Barlow in helping us with this grant application for Restore NY.”
And you’re still planning on putting in apartments on the second floor?
“That’s our current plan.”
Is that including the third floor at all, or do you have other plans for the third floor?
“Apartments as well,” Weaver replied.
Are they all going to be one-bedroom apartments, or are there going to be larger apartments?
“I think we looked at a couple options,” Weaver concluded. “Primarily one-bedroom is the plan. That’s what there’s a demand for recently in the other building (Alberts owns, also on Water Street), in the Riverwalk that we’ve already opened. There’s a high demand for one-bedroom. It seems to be where there is a community need.”
Larry Klotzko has put almost 50 years of his life into Old City Hall and in keeping a building standing that he moved into with pigeons flying through holes in the roof of a deserted, wide-open third floor that looked like something out of a dystopian movie set. He kept that place afloat and many people employed through years and years of an adversarial, to say the least, relationship with the city government. Those early days of peace and love did not exactly extend to the powers that be and the police department of those times.
On warm summer nights in those days when 18-year-olds could legally drink and no open-container laws applied, Water Street filled with mingled crowds of Old City Hall’s and the Wheel’s (directly across the one-way street) patrons in a never-ending party in which there never seemed to be a violent moment.
It was a scene that only happened on Water Street. It didn’t exist anywhere else in the city and was just one more special feature that made it all so special and drew in so many people. That scene’s very existence, in fact, Old City’s very existence, seemed to represent a clash of cultures, the old versus the new, the old regime versus the younger generation, control versus freedom. With that clash came suspicions, and with those suspicions came constant headaches. But Klotzko somehow managed to preserve, protect, and defend his Woodstock of bars.
He had many hopes and dreams for that building. He spoke of them in a recent interview.
“I always wished they would have funded me to fix it,” Klotzko said, “put a dance studio on the third floor, and Oswego moving arts, have ballet and jazz and tap and T’ai Chi and Aikido, Yoga. And then, the second floor I always hoped would be craft studios. The first floor I always wanted to be a very successful café/restaurant. And that’s something I could never pull off.”
I asked him whether he’d stay here now that Old City is over.
“Oh, I love Oswego,” he said. “I’ll probably stay here.”
He didn’t really want to say much else on the record. He preferred to put out a simple statement. Here it is:
“The Market House (Old City Hall) is a treasure for the good people of Oswego!
“Ed (Alberts) and Abby (Weaver) will bring a fine brewery to our city and Oswego’s waterfront for all to enjoy in this wonderful space.
“Old buildings require extreme care and attention, and the next custodian of this remarkable building will make the Market House into a great addition to downtown’s riverside attractions.
“Thanks to John McConnell for his wonderful vibe and years of being a musical anchor. Thanks to all the people that enjoyed Old City during my time there. Lots of music, food and conversation.
“And to the ones that suffered to keep the building fixed, my heartfelt thanks.”
