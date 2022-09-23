Old City Hall changes hands

The east side of Old City Hall along the Oswego River. Photo by Connor Schwartz Real Estate.

OSWEGO – Every restaurant and every bar is a world of its own – ask anyone who’s ever worked in one – and Old City Hall was this county’s ultimate epitome of that truth and more, a magnificent microcosm of everything Oswego was, is, and could be in one magnificent building. It was absolutely emblematic of its sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll times in a small rural city on a Great Lake that went from Andy of Mayberry with snow to one of the nuclear power capitals of America, that grew from a small and quiet, but quite reputable, teachers’ college to a raucous and extremely friendly full-fledged state university jammed with young people who, though serious as students, were anything but when it came to having a good time.

Enter the 1970s Larry Klotzko, a New York City whirling dervish the likes of which this city had never seen before and a beautiful wreck of a building no one else knew what to do with. Enter too a city of fewer than 20,000 flush with more cash than it had ever seen, $6.4 billion thrown into the construction of just one of its power plants alone, the pockets of its many out-of-town workers overflowing with almost more money than they knew what to do with combined with all sorts of illicit temptations that money could buy. Add to that the vibrant influx and youthful energy of 7,000 students from towns across the state and country almost certainly larger than the one they now found themselves in, looking for an outlet that the young by nature are drawn to. Add in the best live music to be found anywhere for miles around, mix in a little booze, and you have the incredible cocktail that was the magic of its time, Old City Hall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.