SACKETS HARBOR — Beginning Dec. 7 and continuing through Dec. 15, Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor will host its fourth annual Christmas on the Farm event.
Guests will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas and visit the animals in their winter homes, according to the event’s Facebook page. Santa will be in attendance for photos and to listen to the Christmas wish lists of children.
Admission is $6 per person. Cash and cards are accepted, but not coupons or season passes. The event will also feature cookie decorating, snacks, hot chocolate and coffee for additional fees.
