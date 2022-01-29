PORT LEYDEN — When an assistant district attorney and a special education teacher decide to do something, “follow-through” is an understatement of what is likely to happen next if those people are Mark and Kimberly Lemieux.
Focused, motivated, organized and determined are the impressions that float to the surface as the Lemieuxs discuss their massive undertaking to transform the more than 40,000-square-foot, 100-year-old former elementary school into a multi-use, community-based center with a multitude of potential opportunities for the village, its inhabitants and visitors alike.
The couple’s plan for their new-to-them building — the former Port Leyden Elementary School on Lincoln Street — fulfills the hope expressed by many area residents during a 2020 outreach campaign led by the Lewis County Planning Department to determine what the best use of the building would be. Senior housing, office space, a recreation center and maker’s spaces were a few of the top choices.
When South Lewis Central School District voters finally approved a multi-million dollar construction project to build a larger elementary school on the main campus and close the last two community elementary schools in the district, Port Leyden and Glenfield, the Lemieuxs “had an idea” of what they would do with the brick Port Leyden school building around the corner from their house if they had the opportunity.
“It’s been in the back of Mark’s mind to do it here for some time,” Mrs. Lemieux said.
“It” is what had already worked well for them in Mr. Lemieux’s hometown of Boonville: See a need, find a good deal on a property and transform it into a multi-use building.
After the couple couldn’t find a rental property that suited their needs for the two or three years they anticipated needing it, Mr. and Mrs. Lemieux instead bought a vacant commercial property in the center of the village, renovated it and added two apartments, one of which became their home for the duration of their time there.
In 2018, Mr. Lemieux said, they used the same strategy when moving to Port Leyden. They found a home in the center of the village that had been vacant for about seven years and was in foreclosure, bought it at a very good price allowing them to gut it, renovate it and make it their own. They still reside in that home with their 2-year-old daughter and newborn son.
“When the time came to submit a proposal (for Port Leyden elementary) and we did the walk through, nothing (caused) me to hesitate. The shape of the building confirmed it was a good idea and we knew we wanted it,” Mr. Lemieux said. “We didn’t want someone to buy it and scrap it or let it fall apart.”
Their latest project, named after the former school’s yearbook — Port Leyden Portal LLC — is larger and more complicated than their Boonville project was, but the couple is keeping it all in perspective by creating a multi-phase work plan that follows a similar trajectory.
“Otherwise, it’s too much all at once,” Mrs. Lemieux said.
Although the project started with the couple, it has grown into a family affair with one sister and another family in partnership on the project, while siblings near and far are helping in other ways and ideas are always flowing from their work and community “families,” from friends and strangers alike.
Phase one construction began Jan. 3. It involves the transformation of the front half of the building, erected in 1922 and 1923, into between 10 and 12 apartments of various sizes, from studios to two-bedroom spaces for people at least 55 years old.
That section of the structure was originally called the Port Leyden High School, renamed the Port Leyden Union School District, then the Port Leyden Central School, before it merged with the South Lewis School District in 1967. The middle and high school students were eventually rolled into the South Lewis main campus in Turin when the building became Port Leyden Elementary School.
“We think it’s a good demographic for the building. There’s not a lot of options for them around,” Mr. Lemieux said. “There’s no apartments available on a large scale.”
The elevators in the building will make even the second floor apartments accessible for people with mobility issues, and the design and materials have been selected with the anticipated needs of future tenants in mind.
Describing the building as “structurally great,” with new plumbing and electrical work, Mr. and Mrs. Lemieux said it has continually offered them pleasant surprises — from 12-foot ceilings under the metal-framed drop ceiling, to salvageable hardwood flooring in some areas and brick that will be exposed to add character when possible.
The large windows let in tremendous light and combine with the high ceilings to make the apartments “feel more airy,” Mrs. Lemieux said, so the windows will also be left in place.
Both their vision for the project and decision to commit to it came before the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, when they submitted their bid of $107,000 on the building that was listed for $150,000, they thought “the pandemic was supposed to be over in a few months.” So they thought the worst of its impact on the supply chain was over.
Instead, the pandemic continues and the impact on material accessibility and pricing is daunting.
“The cost of materials has doubled from two years ago and everything has been going up and down. I’ve been trying to buy materials ahead and do what I can with good planning,” Mr. Lemieux said. “We don’t want to cut corners.”
It was never in their plan, though, to do much shopping for the Port Leyden Portal in big-box national chain stores.
“Part of the goal of this whole thing is to use not only local contractors but local materials as much as possible,” he said.
Mrs. Lemieux credits her husband with doing a lot of advance planning and “making connections” that continue to help them with their project.
“People have really been helping us to make it a success. They have been wonderful,” she said, noting that community members “are really outwardly excited about it.”
“Many people have said they’re thankful that someone local bought it,” Mr. Lemieux added.
Some of those connections, to county planners, for example, have led to opportunities like a county Facade & Streetscape Improvement Program grant of $24,000 to help pay for a number of exterior repairs and improvements.
While the couple did as much as they could do in advance, some things had to wait until the building was theirs.
“You can only plan so much until you get here. You just have to be flexible,” Mr. Lemieux said as he shared one of his hand-drawn floor plans for a roughly 950-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment in one of the classrooms.
Architecture and custom designing the space in each individual apartment is Mr. Lemieux’s passion, making Mrs. Lemieux the perfect teammate with her love of interior design.
Together they are working to balance the charm and history of the school with modern expectations and sensibilities by embracing some of the flourishes like built-in storage cabinets and complementing them with the clean lines of shaker cabinets crafted in Turin.
“We don’t want them (the apartments) to look like cookie cutters,” Mr. Lemieux said. “We want it to be a home atmosphere, not just apartments.”
To that end, the Lemieuxs also plan to create individual garden spaces and a community barbecue area on the 3.2-acre property.
At this point, the building is still full of signs of young lives in their first stages of learning.
Scores of spindly desk legs from stacked desks tipped upside down line some hallways, every desk’s book compartment empty. Large, solid wood desks and creative paper decorations of inspired teachers punctuate otherwise deserted classrooms. Stairwells are used as transient storage space and empty blackboards adorn a wall in almost every room.
A lone bass drum embodies bygone music played in the gym, as wooden bleachers stretch across one side, waiting to be pulled out for a basketball game or Christmas concert on the stage across the gleaming board floor.
It’s possible to imagine the shuffling little feet, the chatter, just by looking at the row of metal lockers down a wall, even as stacks of two-by-fours now cover the space. They’ll become frames for new walls.
Eventually, the majority of these artifacts will be sold as the renovations continue.
The Lemieuxs have general plans for the next two phases of the project, but the entrepreneurs are still listening to the ideas and needs of the community before deciding the specifics.
“People’s interest, what people are envisioning, will kind of determine what we do with some of this space,” Mrs. Lemieux said, adding that ideas like an art studio have been brought to their attention.
Phase two will involve the creation of a community center in the gym area to include a fitness space available for building residents and community members.
“We’d like to keep the gym open for kids … because there’s not a lot for kids to do here,” Mr. Lemieux said. “We don’t know exactly what it will be. It could mean collaborating with an existing program or business.”
They also plan to open up the playground to the public again.
The back half of the building, which was a $600,000 addition dedicated in 1953, will be the focus in the final stage of renovations.
The upstairs classrooms will evolve into short-term “Airbnb-type” rentals, some with views of the Black River to attract recreation tourism traffic that is building in the county.
“We’re close to the trails and because of the layout of the driveway in the back for buses, vehicles with trailers for snowmobiles or ATVs can drive in and out easily with plenty of space to park,” Mr. Lemieux said.
The goal from the ground-level former classrooms is to find other entrepreneurs interested in opening their own businesses to fill the potential commercial spaces and, ideally, a restaurateur to make use of the fully functional commercial kitchen and sculpt the cafeteria into what would be the only restaurant in the village.
Phase one construction is expected to be completed by July, and although the rental prices have not yet been set, the Lemieuxs said those rents will be “all inclusive” of heat and water costs.
For more information or to share ideas for the space, send the Lemieuxs an email at marklemieuxesq@gmail.com.
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick and Cole Mullin of the Lewis County Historical Society contributed historical research for this story.
