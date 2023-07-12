WATERTOWN — Work has started dismantling the old AAA building on outer Washington Street.
Piece by piece.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 12:24 am
WATERTOWN — Work has started dismantling the old AAA building on outer Washington Street.
Piece by piece.
The former AAA building closed about a year ago and reopened just a couple hundred feet away in a building owned by Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy.
Last week, a construction crew started carefully disassembling the AAA building in the sprawling Washington Summit medical office complex on outer Washington Street.
The individual pieces are being labeled to keep track of how to reconstruct the building. Lundy will use the building materials to erect a new 4,200-square-foot office on Lot 7.
“It’s going to be put back up right away,” he said Wednesday.
In 2021, Lundy, managing partner in Washington Summit Associates, acquired the former AAA building at 19482 Route 11 for $350,000.
The project is a little more difficult than had been anticipated. As he said, the AAA building was built like two buildings because of an addition constructed years later.
Once work starts reconstructing it, the new building will get a new roof, siding, doors and windows.
“It’ll be a new building,” Lundy said.
He will then either find a tenant for it or sell it.
Relocating the former AAA building is one of a series of changes that he has in store for Washington Summit.
He plans to build two more medical offices and create a road for a major medical center involving an unidentified tenant.
As for the local AAA office, it’s now a short distance away in a 2,000-square-foot addition to the Commons main building.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.