WATERTOWN — After 146 years, one of Jefferson County’s largest and oldest law firms will officially dissolve on Monday.
Managing partner Scott B. Goldie confirmed in an email Friday that six remaining attorneys in the law firm of Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall LLP are ending their partnership and will “go their separate ways.”
Their decision came after what he called “careful thought and deliberation.” The dissolution of the law firm was rumored for weeks.
Last month, three other attorneys left Conboy — James A. Burrows, Peter L. Walton and Megan S. Kendall — and opened their own law firm in Watertown.
“We are certainly disappointed that we could not continue the long history of the Conboy law firm, but departure of partners late last year and the difficulty and cost of maintaining offices in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties made continuing to operate the firm unsustainable,” Mr. Goldie said in the email.
Three partners in the Canton office, Gerald J. Ducharme, Thomas R. Adams and Mr. Goldie, decided to remain together and practice law as Ducharme, Goldie & Adams P.C.
They will remain at their Canton office at 2 Judson St. and can be reached at the same phone number, 315-386-8544.
Attorneys David B. Geurtsen and Matthew J. Porter will continue to practice law in the Watertown offices at 407 Sherman St. that the Conboy partners had shared since 1969.
Attorney Victoria Hasseler Collins will join her father, Lawrence D. Hasseler, in the new firm, Collins & Hasseler Law in Carthage.
In December, Mr. Burrows, Mr. Walton and Ms. Kendall left Conboy and hung their practice law firm sign in the Barton & Loguidice building, 120 Washington St., Suite 500A.
Last month, Mr. Burrows, who was with Conboy in recent years after serving as a city attorney for 20 years, called the separation with Conboy “an amicable process.”
Mr. Burrows and his two law partners took three paralegals with them to the new practice. Three associates in the Conboy firm were let go earlier this month.
Mr. Burrows was surprised that Mr. Goldie partly blamed his departure and that of the other two attorneys for the dissolution of the Conboy law firm.
It’s not clear what will happen with the Sherman Street building that the law firm owned.
