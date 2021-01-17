SYRACUSE — Olinsky Law Group announced that they have added Susan Allen, Esq., Alexander Hobaica, Esq. and Amy Ganetis, Esq. as Social Security Disability Appeals Federal Court attorneys and Social Security Disability Hearing attorney Valerie Didamo, Esq.
“We are delighted to have Susan, Alexander, Amy and Valerie join us,” said Howard Olinsky, the firm’s managing partner. “Our firm is experiencing a surge in Federal Court Social Security Disability appeals nationwide, and these newest team members will enable us to meet the need for this growing demand.”
Allen earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Suffolk University Law School, Boston, Mass. (2019). She also holds bachelor of arts degrees in political science and history from Colgate University, Hamilton (2015). She is a member of the American Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association, and the Asian American Bar Association. She previously worked for Long, Hagan, Huff-Harris, LLC. Boston; Brian J. McLaughlin Law, Boston, Mass.; and Laurence Cote, Esq., Boston, Mass. Allen was born in Rochester and currently resides in Syracuse.
Hobaica earned his J.D. from Albany Law School, Albany (2017). He also holds a bachelor of arts in government and politics, summa cum laude, from Utica College, Utica. He has been admitted to the Bar in Minnesota, the District of Northern New York and the District of Colorado. He previously worked for Vindigni, Betro & Getman, PLLC, Oneida; Helmer Johnson & Misiaszek, Utica; and the Oneida County District Attorney Office, Utica. Hobaica was born in, and currently resides in, Utica.
Ganetis earned her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law, magna cum laude, Syracuse. She also holds a master of arts in criminal justice from the University of Albany (2008); a bachelor of arts in criminal justice and sociology, summa cum laude, from the University of Albany (2006); and an associate’s degree in criminal justice, summa cum laude, from Onondaga Community College, Syracuse.
Ganetis was an Unemployment Hearing Representative, and worked for the Mafrici Law Office, PC, Cicero; Syracuse; Syracuse Medical-Legal Partnership, and the Syracuse University College of Law’s Children’s Rights & Family Law Clinic. Ganetis was born in Canastota and currently resides in Parish.
Didamo earned her J.D. from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law, Buffalo (1990). She also holds a bachelor of science in biology with a pre-med course of study from Iona College, New Rochelle, and she is a member of the New York State Bar Association.
Didamo previously worked for Stanley Law Offices, Syracuse, as a Social Security Disability attorney. She owned Valerie T. Didamo, Esq. Law Firm, worked at Cytec Industries Inc., Stamford, Conn., as In-House Patent Counsel; served as Patent, Trademark and Copyright Attorney for Strook Strook & Lavan, New York; served as Patent Attorney for Davis, Hoxie, Faithful & Hapgood, New York; and as a research assistant, Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx. She was born in Bronx and currently resides in Cicero.
