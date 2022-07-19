WATERTOWN — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is moving from its current location in Stateway Plaza into a larger store in Arsenal Plaza.
The Harrisburg retailer will be moving into the former Herb Phillipson’s store, in the plaza that includes Applebees, Staples and Price Chopper.
All the merchandise in the current store will be sold during a moving sale that’s expected to end next month. The new store will reopen by the end of the fall.
Cambri Builders, Rhode Island, is the general contractor for the project. The construction company received a demolition permit from the city’s code office in June and a building permit later.
The new store will be about twice as large as the existing store, said Dana Aikins, city code enforcement supervisor. The new store has about 108,000 square feet of space, compared to about 50,000 square feet in Stateway Plaza.
Plans shared with the city call for demolishing a wall to eliminate a large storage room to convert it into more sales space.
The demolition and construction costs are estimated at $440,000, according to permit applications.
The company is seeking a zoning change to place a 100-foot-long sign at the back of the building that can be seen from Interstate 81, Mr. Aikins said.
With the slogan “Good Things Cheap,” Ollie’s is a discount chain carrying a wide range of closeout merchandise, including food, housewares and toys.
Opening in Mechanicsburg, Pa., in 1982, the company now has 449 stores in 29 states.
Ollie’s corporate officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
