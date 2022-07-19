Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is moving from Stateway Plaza to the former Herb Philipson’s location, seen in this 2018 photo. The sporting goods store closed in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is moving from its current location in Stateway Plaza into a larger store in Arsenal Plaza.

The Harrisburg retailer will be moving into the former Herb Phillipson’s store, in the plaza that includes Applebees, Staples and Price Chopper.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.