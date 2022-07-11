MASSENA — Three local Olympia Sports stores are on the company’s latest closure list.
The stores are located in the St. Lawrence Centre mall in Massena, Route 11 in Potsdam and Gateway Plaza in Ogdensburg.
The announcement was made on the SB360 Capital Partners website, at wdt.me/AeRxcF. The site does not specify the closing date for the stores. The Massena and Potsdam stores are advertising a “total inventory blowout. Everything must go with storewide savings up to 40% off original prices.”
No figures on the number of impacted employees were immediately available.
One employee, in a Facebook post, wrote, “So many people have reached out and I figured the easiest way to answer is to let everyone know that the rumors are true. Olympia Sports (Potsdam, Massena and Ogdensburg) are going to be closing. The company has had to make some tough decisions and I completely understand as the times we live in have changed so much over the last few years. As for now I am solely focused on continuing to do what I love and serve the people in this community who have become our friends until our very last day (which we are unsure of when that will be).”
A former store manager also posted on Facebook, “Olympia is having a closing sale. Sad day. I opened that store back in 2005. Worked my way all the way up to store manager and ran 3 different stores for that company and worked in 5 all together. Some fond memories.”
Company and St. Lawrence Centre mall officials did not respond to requests for comment.
