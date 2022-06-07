WATERTOWN — The much-discussed Stewart’s Shops convenience store project on Washington Street cleared another hurdle.
The city’s Planning Board recommended the project to go to the City Council to consider final approval of the new store that would replace an existing one several blocks down the street.
The planning board moved on the site plan for the project and recommended a special use permit for the store to sell gas.
Planning Board member Linn Fields cast the only no vote, saying she didn’t think the city represented the concerns of neighbors.
“We’re getting a gas station,” she said. “Is that what we wanted?”
She recalled when the plan was to have that entire section of Washington Street be occupied by medical associated businesses.
The Planning Board discussed some final details before giving it an okay to proceed to council members.
The board made sure that two city-owned trees on Washington Street will be protected from construction, talked about what kind of tree species will make up a buffer to an adjacent property and figured out the exact location of a flashing pedestrian light.
After meeting for more than an hour, Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, said he was satisfied with the results, although council members still must give their final approval.
For weeks, council members debated a needed zoning change for the project after neighbors expressed concerns over traffic, lower property values and a change in their neighborhood.
Last October, the city Planning Board became involved in the project when it voted, 5-1, to approve a zoning change involving a house at 108 Flower Ave. East.
Three vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
Over the weeks, the company made a series of changes to the look and size of the store.
The company also decreased the number of fuel pumps to two.
City Council is expected to set a public hearing on June 20 for the project and then take final action on July 5.
The city is restricting operating hours for the store. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Deliveries cannot be made at night.
A sign will go up on Flower Avenue East that indicates right-hand turns are restricted.
