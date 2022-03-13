Ongoing commitment to service earns local agent CENTURY 21 2021 Quality Service Pinnacle Award

MADISON, N.J. - Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized the following local sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award:
Tammy Keding of CENTURY 21 Leah’s Signature, located at 566 S. Fourth St. in Fulton;
Victoria Grutzik of CENTURY 21 Leah’s Signature, located at 566 S. Fourth St. in Fulton;
Jessica Shepard of CENTURY 21 Leah’s Signature, located at 566 S. Fourth St. in Fulton;
Sarah Hoefer of CENTURY 21 Galloway Realty, located at 120 E. First St. Suite 3A in Oswego; and
Kim McPherson of CENTURY 21 Galloway Realty, located at 120 E. First St. Suite 3A in Oswego.
The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. “The power of the CENTURY 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship. So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice.”
Each recipient will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.