Coffeen Street apartments sold to N.J. firm for $15M

A buggy traveling along Gaffney Drive passes Ontario Village Apartments on a wintery day. Watertown Daily Times

 NORM JOHNSTON / WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

WATERTOWN — Another local apartment complex has been sold — this time the Ontario Village Apartments at 1229 Coffeen St. for $15 million to Ontario Village LLC and Ontario Village 2 LLC, a company in Lakewood, New Jersey.

City assessor Brian S. Phelps said he doesn’t know who the actual owners are and only has the limited liability company on the paperwork that came into his office.

