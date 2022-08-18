WATERTOWN — Another local apartment complex has been sold — this time the Ontario Village Apartments at 1229 Coffeen St. for $15 million to Ontario Village LLC and Ontario Village 2 LLC, a company in Lakewood, New Jersey.
City assessor Brian S. Phelps said he doesn’t know who the actual owners are and only has the limited liability company on the paperwork that came into his office.
“It looks like someone from out of town,” he said.
Built in 1986, the 207-unit apartment complex is assessed at $8.1 million. It last sold in September 2003 for $3,002,500, according to Watertown city assessment records.
Mr. Phelps was surprised by the price that the apartments went for, although he’s noticed a trend of rental properties — four units or larger — that have sold for more than they are assessed compared to the rest of the market.
He figured that the property was about to be sold after getting recent inquiries from an appraiser about it.
He’s keeping a file of about eight rental properties sold in recent years that follow that trend and will look at the different market value compared to their assessments.
Clinton Court Apartments on Clinton Street were purchased last week by local real estate developer Jake Johnson and two partners for $3.6 million. It’s currently assessed at $1,308,600, according to city property records.
Just down the street, the historic Emma Flower Taylor Mansion, 241 Clinton St., went for $1.65 million in May. That apartment building is assessed at $387,700.
In 2021, Thompson Park Apartments sold for $3,068,750 when they were assessed at $1,832,100.
