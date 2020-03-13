CHAUMONT — Residents will learn more about a proposed solar project to be built across about 1,000 acres in the towns of Lyme and Brownville at an open house on March 26.
Representatives from Geronimo Energy, a subsidiary of National Grid, plan to discuss their development of the about 100-megawatt commercial solar facility between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department hall, 11385 Route 12E. The developer also hopes to promote “the positive economic impact and charitable impacts on the local community,” according to a notice sent to the Times.
Lindsay T. Smith, director of marketing and communications for Geronimo, could not be reached for comment.
The northern portion of the project, named Riverside Solar, will follow Morris Tract Road between Weaver Road and the village limits near the G. Spence Donaldson Memorial Field, and the southern end will follow Case Road between Weaver Road and County Route 125, according to a map filed to the state by the Geronimo Energy. The developer planned to begin construction between 2022 and 2023 when the project was announced.
The developer submitted initial paperwork for the project to the state Department of Public Service in December for the Article 10 review, the state mandated evaluation for energy projects with a nameplate capacity of 25 megawatts for more. The most recent document for the project, the revised Public Involvement Program plan, was filed on Feb. 27.
The review process for the project, however, may change, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo hopes to expedite the process by creating a new Office of Renewable Energy Permitting. The office create and oversee a process that will take between six and 12 months to review applications for large scale wind and solar projects.
Geronimo has more than 2,400 megawatts of wind and solar projects under construction or in operation. National Grid bought the company last year.
