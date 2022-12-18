TURIN — When more than five feet of lake-effect snow covered a large stretch of the north country but somehow missed Tug Hill at the end of November and weeks of temperatures too warm for snow-making followed, it looked like the ski season would again get off to a late start at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin.

But the storm that began last week and ramped up Saturday afternoon placed lake-effect flakes in their rightful place blanketing the hill, giving Snow Ridge what it needed to open a week earlier than anticipated on its way to a much-needed big snow, heavy traffic season.

