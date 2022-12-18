TURIN — When more than five feet of lake-effect snow covered a large stretch of the north country but somehow missed Tug Hill at the end of November and weeks of temperatures too warm for snow-making followed, it looked like the ski season would again get off to a late start at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin.
But the storm that began last week and ramped up Saturday afternoon placed lake-effect flakes in their rightful place blanketing the hill, giving Snow Ridge what it needed to open a week earlier than anticipated on its way to a much-needed big snow, heavy traffic season.
“We’re very fortunate this year to have this storm and then it sounds like a really big one coming right on its tail,” said resort co-owner and General Manager Nicholas D. Mir. “We lost that early opening — that big Christmas week — three years in a row but it’s looking good this year.”
On Dec. 14, Mr. Mir posted on the Snow Ridge website that he was making snow with a plan to open the season on Christmas weekend, but on Friday that had changed. Enough snow had built up to start grooming so opening weekend came early.
Even the last-minute notice could not keep skiers away on Saturday.
“We are excited about the turnout today. Lots of locals and season pass holders were excited to get out there. We don’t have a lot of trails open, but they’re excited to be back out there. We’re excited, too,” said Jacqueline J. Mir, Mr. Mir’s sister who also works at Snow Ridge. “Finally, it seems like Mother Nature’s working in our favor.”
Mother Nature’s work helped build up a six- to 12-inch base with powder on top of the manmade foundation Nick laid down earlier in the week.
Snowboarders and skiers swooshing their way down the main slope in front of the Wax House’s wall of windows smiled, laughed and joked about sore quads and being glad they could fall in powdery snow.
“It’s so fluffy! It’s just perfect,” said season pass holder Derek B. Notz of Evans Mills of the grooming and the snow that continued to fall lightly all day after he, too, came off the hill grinning.
Mr. Notz recited every day through the New Year that he and his wife plan to be at Snow Ridge with their children which translated into every day the resort is slated to be open.
He said he and his family have already skied at two other locations this season but Snow Ridge is his favorite in part because Tug Hill usually has snow when nowhere else does, but also because of the resort’s amenities.
Among the amenities are a full equipment rental shop and retail boutique, a certified ski school, a snack bar in the Wax House, an on-site restaurant and bar, a tubing park, a “terrain park” which provides an opportunity to learn how to freestyle ski or snowboard and skiing competitions.
This year, Snow Ridge will be holding NASTAR racing on Sundays for the first time and adult racing will continue on Fridays.
According to www.nastar.com, the National Standard Race is a family-friendly racing program that started in 1968, giving “recreational racers an opportunity to compete and compare their scores to friends and family regardless of when and where they race using the NASTAR handicap system.”
The 33 trails at Snow Ridge with their varying levels of difficulty from expert and advanced to intermediate as well as the bunny trail with a “magic carpet” — the equivalent of a moving sidewalk — that brings children to the top of their hill with their skis on.
Although the magic carpet was not yet running on Saturday, Mr. Notz said it is normally one of the best amenities for his 5-year-old aspiring skier, Olivia.
Olivia, who said she has skied a lot already in her young life, also said she loves doing it.
“I’m learning a little bit,” she said, and though she twisted her leg on a previous run she said it only hurt a little and up she went with her Dad’s help — even without the beloved magic carpet — for another run on her little pink skis.
Since purchasing Snow Ridge in 2015, Mr. Mir and his mother Cynthia J. Sisto, have been dedicated to improving the businesses’ infrastructure, “getting buildings, chairlifts up to snuff,” and replacing all of the snow making equipment that is vital to lengthen the season at both ends — starting it earlier and ending it later.
They have also broken 12 new trails since owning the resort, bringing the total up to 33.
“That’s always been our goal, just to bring this place back to its former glory. We’re getting there,” Mr. Mir said. “We’ve been able to make a lot of the repairs that we wanted to do and we’re finally starting to see some returns on that.”
During the height of the season, Snow Ridge will employ between 50 and 60 people and can have about 1,000 skiers show up on a busy weekend, especially holidays. Mr. Mir said with the trails spread out among the trees along the plateau’s side, the trails never seem overpopulated.
“If we can have a good snow year, we really think we’re due for a breakout season,” he said. “All the stars are aligning now. Finally.”
