Operation Oswego County presents award to the Oswego County Airport

OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting on June 16, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Ally Award for 2022 to the Oswego County Airport in recognition and appreciation of the vision, commitment and leadership exhibited by the Oswego County Legislature to support and operate an outstanding general aviation transportation asset; for significant investments and improvements that have been made since 2018 or are in process including an 8,000 square foot terminal building, apron construction, 8-bay t hanger, rehab of 4,000 foot runway 6-24, among other projects, representing a $6.7 million investment of which $4.9 million (73%) was secured via NYS DOT and FAA grants; for playing an integral role in helping to bring water and sewer infrastructure to the area and to the Oswego County Airport Industrial Park; and for being a vital and essential partner in economic development and tourism in Oswego County. Pictured are, from left: L. Michael Treadwell, OOC executive director; Brandon Schwerdt, Oswego County Airport manager; and Ellen Holst, OOC board president.
