Operation Oswego County promotes Karen Perwitz to administrative coordinator

OSWEGO COUNTY - Operation Oswego County, Inc. (OOC) recently announced the promotion of Karen Perwitz to administrative coordinator. She will be responsible for the OOC, Operation Oswego County Foundation, County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency and Oswego County Civic Facilities Corporation record keeping and reporting to state and federal agencies. She will also monitor financing portfolios and help coordinate required audits.
Perwitz joined OOC in 2007 as administrative secretary. Over the years, she has taken on many responsibilities beyond those required in her role.
“We are very pleased to see Karen move into this new role,” said OOC executive director L. Michael Treadwell, CEcD.
“She knows our business well and is ready for the challenges of this new position.”
Perwitz received a bachelor’s degree from Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA, near her home town. She moved to Oswego County after accepting her first professional job in the area. Perwitz is a graduate of Leadership Oswego County and has served on several boards since. She is currently serving on the board of directors for Fulton Block Builders and the United Way of Oswego County. Perwitz is also a NYS licensed Notary.
Operation Oswego County is a private, non-profit economic development organization that works to enhance and protect the business climate of Oswego County. For more information, call OOC at 315-343-1545, or visit www.oswegocounty.org.
