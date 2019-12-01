LOWVILLE — People with opinions, ideas, concerns and even proposals about Lewis County communities’ housing and development needs are invited to tell legislators what they think and ask questions about the state Small Cities Community Development Block Grant application being prepared.
The program’s focus is “to develop viable communities by providing decent, affordable housing, and suitable living environments, as well as expanding economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate income,” according to the state Homes and Community Renewal webpage dedicated to the CDBG program.
Lewis County was awarded $200,000 by the CDBG program in December 2018, that was targeted for a Microenterprise Grant Program administered by the county Industrial Development Agency.
The public hearing on the latest funding round grant application will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the legislative board room in the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St., Lowville.
