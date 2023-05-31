CHAUMONT — A group of local residents have come out against a proposed solar project that would be built along the Chaumont River.
Four women have expressed their opposition to the 1.25-megawatt solar project proposed by C-Tec Solar LLC that would be partially built in the town of Lyme’s Waterfront Zoning District.
The project came before the Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday.
C-Tech, a Connecticut company, has applied for a use variance with the town of Lyme’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
The solar farm would be built on a 43-acre site at 28400 Old Town Springs Road. Most of it would be constructed in the town’s agricultural zone, which allows for “large-scale solar energy systems,” and a third of it would be in the waterfront zoning district, which does not.
Resident Cathy Ward, who bought a retirement home near the site six years ago, told county planners that it would disturb the natural beauty of the river and change the character of the neighborhood.
“It would be a complete eyesore,” she said.
Linda Towne kayaks on the river every day. She cannot imagine that the project would be built in an area that’s known for its water beauty.
The county planning board did not have a quorum but the board and the county planning department went on the record to “disapprove” the use variance.
Sara S. Freda, community development coordinator with the county planning department, said the waterfront is not the place for a solar project.
The solar company could shift the project a short distance to the west and it would be in the agricultural district and then not need a use variance, she said.
The county thinks that the Lyme ZBA should deny the use variance request. The project will be on the Lyme ZBA agenda to review on July 5.
It’s the first time that C-Tech has planned a venture in Jefferson County.
The company could not be reached for comment.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.