OSWEGO – It was almost a kumbaya moment Monday, Feb. 14, as two recently dueling city factions, the Common Council and the Port, came together to make a project with a $2 million local economic impact possible.
With the clock counting down on a one-week deadline, and despite months of back and forth lawsuits on other issues, both entities moved at warp speed to iron out differences and nail down a Port contract that otherwise would have gone to Erie, Pa.
The Port’s windmill transport contract, by which the massive components of the Broome County Bluestone Wind Farm Project will all be shipped from abroad to the Port of Oswego’s eastside dock, though in the works for the past two years, was finally given the green light only very recently, according to William Scriber, executive director of the Port.
And though threatened with losing the contract if the Port couldn’t come to an agreement with the city in this past week over necessary transportation modifications, putting unusual pressure on the Common Council to approve those modifications, Scriber said the Port couldn’t have gotten this to the Common Council any earlier because the contract wasn’t a sure thing sooner.
“We weren’t trying to be disrespectful,” he said. “We weren’t holding this to the last minute. It was we really didn’t know.”
The city’s Physical Services Committee, chaired by Third Ward Councilman Kevin M. Hill, met Monday, Feb. 7 with a Port lawyer and engineer to discuss the committee’s concerns over the Port’s plans to move these windmill parts, including blades over 250 feet long, by flatbed truck down Mitchell Street to County Route 1 and beyond.
The blades are the main concern. All the other windmill components can be moved by normal-size trucks. But the trucks carrying the blades are much larger and need a larger turning radius. That will necessitate some road changes where the trucks first enter Mitchell Street near East Ninth, at the Port’s former Fitzgibbons Boiler site, and where they have to maneuver from Mitchell Street onto County Route 1 at a curvy intersection of Mitchell Street, Seneca Street, and County Route 1 further east almost at the Oswego-Scriba town line.
The windmill parts, including the blades, will get from the Port’s East First Street dock to the Fitzgibbons site by means of a private, Port-built and Port-owned road and rail line along the shore of the lake, going behind Fort Ontario, and proceeding to the Fitzgibbons site where the windmill parts will be stored on large concrete pads. It is from there they will be loaded onto the trucks that will head east on Mitchell Street.
Basically, the Port’s road from its Fitzgibbons site to Mitchell Street will be widened where the two meet at a near perpendicular. Six trees at the curb along Mitchell Street just to the west of the road will have to be removed. Second Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge was concerned with the effect all this and the new truck traffic would have on the Woodchuck Saloon, a busy bar and restaurant right at the corner of Mitchell Street and East Ninth, just across East Ninth from where the trucks will enter Mitchell Street, and was assured by the Port’s lawyer no trucks would be driving down East Ninth and that parking would not be affected.
At the other end of Mitchell Street, the road will be widened to make the curve more navigable.
The trucks’ hours of operation were shortened somewhat after the city raised its concerns over conflicts with morning traffic. The Port had proposed starting at 7 a.m. They compromised with the city and will start instead at 8 a.m. Although Port workers will be busy at the Fitzgibbons site until 9 p.m. preparing for the next day’s shipments, most of the loaded truck traffic on Mitchell Street should be over around noon each day, according to Councilor Hill. The trucks will be returning each afternoon but will not be carrying the 250-foot blades then.
The trucks will be accompanied by New York State troopers. It is estimated that truck activity will average about five per day Monday through Friday.
Although the Port’s lawyer and engineer said this project would run from April to December, the Port’s William Scriber said it should only take 15 weeks.
Well-aware that the Port could lose this contract if all concerns were not worked out within a week, the Physical Services Committee decided not to approve the Port’s plan as it was anyway, despite the Port’s assurances that all would be done in accordance with the city’s demands and that any damages and repairs would be the responsibility of the Port. Instead the city’s Physical Services Committee voted to table the issue, thereby not moving it on to the full Common Council, until all issues were worked out in detail and in writing. Although the city was willing to help the Port secure this contract, it was not yet willing to take the Port at its word. Mutual trust will be an ongoing issue, though all agree this entire process was a good first step towards repairing their relationship.
In the end, despite the Physical Services Committee’s doubts that all of the city’s concerns could be accommodated in a week, they were. And so, the resolution to grant the Port its request for the use of city space (the roads and the land along the roads at the curvy eastern intersection) was unanimously granted by the full Common Council at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Everyone seemed to be appreciative of everyone else, and both sides issued statements, some thanking the other for their cooperation, others simply acknowledging their willingness to work together for the good of the city.
“After working with the Governor’s office, along with the Common Council, I am pleased to report the Port of Oswego Authority has met our requirements regarding their potential windmill transport project,” Barlow said Friday night, Feb. 11. “While the Port’s last-minute request made approval challenging, our concerns have been satisfied and we have certainly made the project less impactful to businesses and residents around the Port and along Mitchell Street. Despite our previous disagreements and on-going litigation, I am happy to still work with the Port for the good of the community and offer approval of this project.”
Third Ward Councilor and Chair of the Physical Services Committee Kevin Hill said, “after multiple questions and raising serious concerns at my committee meeting Monday evening, it was evident the Port’s original plan was not acceptable to us and would not be acceptable to the residents, businesses and other affected entities along the transport route. After working through the week with Mayor Barlow and my colleagues on the Council, we were able to force the Port to improve their plan to something residents and businesses would find more workable. I’m proud of what we achieved in such a short time and with little notice and appreciate the Port’s willingness to acknowledge our concerns and work with the city to modify the plan to make the disruption and inconvenience to our neighbors in the 2nd Ward more tolerable.”
“We’re thankful for the city’s cooperation to bring this community benefit to Oswego,” said Port Executive Director William Scriber. “I’m happy that the city moved it right along expediently so we could get this project here in our community. And we’re happy that they’re moving it onto the agenda so that we will be able to start this project in late spring. We’re happy we came to a partnership with the city to get this done. It is going to have a great economic impact, and we hope this continues on through.”
Connie Cosemento, vice-chairperson of the Port of Oswego, stood before the Common Council at its Feb. 14 meeting and spoke on behalf of the Port.
“We are grateful to have the city’s help and partnership in supporting this important project and perhaps future projects,” she said.
“I want to convey tonight the Port’s sincere thanks to the city – particularly the mayor for attention to bringing this resolution off the floor, members of this council and council president, City Engineer Hinderliter, and the city attorney – for taking up our request so quickly, in a compressed timeframe, and devoting such prompt attention to the project. We are appreciative of the city’s cooperative approach, and the Port is pleased to have the opportunity to work collaboratively and constructively with the city, especially on a project of this magnitude to advance the governor’s renewable energy goals for New York State.
“With your help, we should have a solid path forward to minimize disruptions to our local community and to deliver this project and all of its benefits to Oswego, the region, and New York. We are hopeful that our work together on this project will be just the first step in building back a stronger relationship between the city and the Port.”
The economic impact to the area is estimated at over $2 million, mostly in jobs over the course of the project and hotels and food for those truckers and workers who spend time here.
It is estimated the project will require 18 full or part-time longshoremen who will earn $480,360 over the duration. Three supervisors will earn $68,500. Four transport escorts will earn $48,000. Eight truckers will make $90,000 in total, and three to four crane operators combined will earn $154,000, for a grand labor total of $840,860.
General equipment purchases and rentals will total $50,000. Forklifts will cost $50,000. And cranes will cost $1 million for a total equipment expenditure of $1,100,000.
Hotels at $125 per night for 700 to 950 nights will put $87,500 to $118,750 into the local economy.
Food will add another $45,500.
Money spent on hotels and food combined will total $133,000 to $164,250.
All in all, the total project local economic impact is estimated to total $2,073,860 to $2,105,110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.