OSWEGO - Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), recently launched its CU Cares program by donating to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” said Bill Carhart, CEO.
Each of our four branches was given the opportunity to choose organizations within their communities that they found deserving of donations,” Carhart said. “This week, our Mexico branch presented $2,500 to both Northern Oswego County Ambulance and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County. We thank them for their commitment to serving members of the Mexico community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.