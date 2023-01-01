OSWEGO - Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), officially opened their new Phoenix branch, Route 264, across from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, said Bill Carhart, CEO.
“We’re extremely excited to open this office and welcome members of the greater Phoenix area to our family as members,” Carhart said. “Before we even broke ground, we formed a partnership with Phoenix schools to keep a rotating display of student artwork here in this branch. In addition, we commissioned the fabrication of the Phoenix Firebird, in beautiful, orange-stained glass that proudly represents the community mantra of ‘Phoenix rising’ right above the main entrance.
